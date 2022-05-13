ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch FA Cup Final online

By Kevin Lynch
TechRadar
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time this season, Chelsea and Liverpool go head-to-head at Wembley, this time for the showpiece of the FA Cup Final 2022. Last time it was Liverpool who lifted the trophy after coming out on top of a penalty shoot-out. Chelsea will be keen to take revenge for that...

The Independent

Newcastle vs Arsenal predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Arsenal know they cannot afford to make a mistake when they face Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening. Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a crushing defeat against Tottenham that reduced the gap to just one point in the top-four race before Spurs took a two-point lead with victory over Burnley on Sunday.The Gunners are facing something of a defensive crisis, too, with Kieran Tierney injured, Rob Holding suspended and Gabriel Magalhaes racing to be fit. Newcastle are coming off the back of consecutive defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City, but Eddie Howe’s side will be keen to put on...
TechRadar

When can I watch Conversations with Friends on TV: time, date, online streaming services

A millennial take on Jane Austen, filled with messy humans in even messier relationships? It can only be Sally Rooney's Conversations with Friends, the hotly anticipated adaptation which arrives on streaming services today. With a free Conversations with Friends live stream available on TV for those in the UK, below we breakdown the times, dates, streaming service and when you can watch all 12 episodes as they come.
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Burnley, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Tottenham vs Burnley: Spurs will try to take the upper hand (at least, temporarily) in the top-four race when they host the relegation-battling Clarets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 7 am ET, on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Following their 3-0 drubbing of Arsenal...
The Independent

William hands FA Cup to Liverpool after victory against Chelsea

The Duke of Cambridge handed the FA Cup trophy to a jubilant Liverpool after their win against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes on Saturday.William gave the cup, adorned with red ribbons, to Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson from the royal box as fans cheered.Congratulations @LFC on being crowned 2022 Men’s FA Cup champions! Very well deserved after a long journey and commiserations to @ChelseaFC, you showed real fight for the full 120 minutes and more. W #FACupFinal— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 14, 2022It was passed from...
TechRadar

Billboard Music Awards live stream: how to watch the 2022 BBMAs online from anywhere

Some of the biggest names from the world of pop will hit the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Lined up to perform at this year's ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena are Silk Sonic, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Miranda Lambert, Florence + The Machine, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch a Billboard Music Awards live stream online wherever you are.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool looks to keep EPL title race alive

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool looks to extend the Premier League title race with Manchester City to the final round on Sunday by avoiding defeat at Southampton. In reality, though, a win at St. Mary's Stadium is necessary to stand a realistic chance of catching City. Liverpool is four points behind City so needs to beat Southampton and then Wolverhampton on Sunday and hope City slips up against Aston Villa on the same day. A loss for Liverpool means City wins a sixth league title in 11 seasons. A draw leaves Liverpool three points behind and with an inferior goal difference of seven compared to City. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he will make changes following the energy-sapping FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, when his team won on a penalty shootout after extra time. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are doubts after sustaining injuries against Chelsea. Southampton is in 15th place and safe from relegation. In the Championship playoffs, Nottingham Forest takes a 2-1 lead into the second leg of its playoff semifinal against Sheffield United. The team that advances will take on Huddersfield in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday for the right to play in the Premier League next season.
Daily Mail

'120 minutes on Saturday, then we play Tuesday. Come on': Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool's fixture chaos as they face Southampton three days after FA Cup final - and hits out at UEFA 'friends' for not letting them play on same night as Europa League final

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at UEFA for not allowing Liverpool to play their penultimate Premier League game with Southampton on the same night as the Europa League final – with the Reds instead forced to play three days after their gruelling FA Cup triumph. Liverpool's win at Wembley...
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu: "I could skip the Roland Garros if..."

Emma Raducanu was forced to withdraw at the Italian Open 2022. Last year's champion at the US Open 2021, was eliminated in the first round, forced to retire at the beginning of the second set, when she lost the first set 6-2, due to a physical problem, probably the same she had in the last days in Madrid.
