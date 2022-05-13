I Do / I Don’t Movie Premeire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For so many, our city of seven bridges boasts beautiful scenic drives throughout Jacksonville. But for some, like me -- these fantastic views bring anxiety and fear. Knowing there are so many other people who have this fear, is what prompted me to look for a solution for my fear of bridges. Dr. Janice Pimentel is a local psychologist with Baptist Health, who said there are several kinds of bridge phobias brought on by different things, like a past, traumatic experience, or, like mine -- comes simply from irrational thoughts like, “I’m going to fall off this bridge”.
