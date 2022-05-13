ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

I Do / I Don’t Movie Premeire

News4Jax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville Filmmakers to Premiere their Movie, I Do/I Don’t across 5 screens...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

🔒 Free family fun for four at Wild Adventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a break from your daily routine at Wild Adventures. We are sending one lucky News4JAX Insider on a Georgia vacation by giving away four tickets to explore over 170 acres of rides, slides, and exotic animals!. This four-pack of tickets are good for admission to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 Strike a winning note to the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For more than 40 years, the Jacksonville Jazz Festival has brought music lovers together to enjoy an incredible weekend of food, drinks, community, and music!. Some of the biggest names in the genre have graced the stage and helped millions relax and enjoy a fun time...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jax Symphony to host first-ever Pride Night

A night of music and so much more to help LGBTQIA+ youth in our area. The Jacksonville Symphony will host its first-ever celebration of Pride Night. All the funds will be donated to JASMYN - an organization working to empower LGBTQIA+ youth. WHO: Jacksonville Symphony. WHEN: Thursday, May 26 at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
News4Jax.com

High Anxiety: Joy Purdy overcomes bridge fears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For so many, our city of seven bridges boasts beautiful scenic drives throughout Jacksonville. But for some, like me -- these fantastic views bring anxiety and fear. Knowing there are so many other people who have this fear, is what prompted me to look for a solution for my fear of bridges. Dr. Janice Pimentel is a local psychologist with Baptist Health, who said there are several kinds of bridge phobias brought on by different things, like a past, traumatic experience, or, like mine -- comes simply from irrational thoughts like, “I’m going to fall off this bridge”.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Rules: 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest News4JAX Insider Giveaway

2022 Jacksonville Jazz Festival News4JAX Insider Sweepstakes Official Rules. · General. By submitting an entry to the 2022 Jacksonville Jazz Fest News4JAX Insider sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”), brought to you by WJXT-Channel 4 (“Station”) and City of Jacksonville (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official Sweepstakes’ rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the Sweepstakes itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any Station instructions relating to the Sweepstakes’ specific rules may result in disqualification from the Sweepstakes. Participation constitutes the full and unconditional agreement of entrant to these Official Rules and Station’s decisions, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

'Shark Tank' winner The Yard Milkshake Bar grand opening is May 20

The Yard Milkshake Bar, a “Shark Tank” TV show winner that franchises, scheduled a grand opening May 20-22 at 4906 Town Center Parkway in The Strand at Town Center. Its “Jacksonville Exclusive” is The Sunshine Shake of Orange Blossom ice cream with yellow and orange marshmallow drizzle in a yellow marshmallow dipped souvenir jar rolled in orange sugar sprinkles.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenplay
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Reef apartments: Luxury location at a price

The Reef, at 2753 Mayport Road in Atlantic Beach, is the latest apartment community to bill itself as offering the resort living experience. When completed it will be a 456-unit community near Hanna Park. It offers ocean views and hiking trails along with high-end amenities. It opened the first of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Organizations call for change after violent weekend in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crime scenes and police lights have unfortunately become a common sight in Jacksonville. Activist Biko MisaBiko, who volunteers with Cure Violence, calls it a community health crisis fueled by a lack of resources. “Poor schooling, no employment, lack of employment... all those factors add to violence...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Toni Koraza

The most expensive houses in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Florida, is one of the most envied locations for residents and homeowners to live. This area is known for some of the most expensive homes in the country. It is no surprise that Jacksonville is an ideal location for many homeowners looking for luxurious homes and striking views.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
904happyhour.com

Jacksonville’s Emancipation Celebration Returns To James Weldon Johnson Park on Saturday, May 21, 2022

Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, James Weldon Johnson Park and the City of Jacksonville are excited to announce the return of Jacksonville Emancipation Celebration following last year’s successful event. The festival will take place on Saturday, May 21, 2022 in an effort to educate the community about the historical significance of Florida’s observed Emancipation Day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Second Saturday Arts & Farmers Market in Mandarin

An arts and farmers market held on San Jose Boulevard on the second Saturday of each month from 9a - 2p (September through May) and 9am-1pm (June through August) · Began about 7 years ago. Host/Market Location: First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 11924 San Jose Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32223.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Debra Fine

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville comes to Clay County Fairgrounds

Vintage Market Days of JacksonvilleSumaya Seccurro. Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is coming to Clay County Fairgrounds this weekend. The three-day event begins Friday. Over 120 vendors from 12 states will feature their vintage-inspired art, antiques, jewelry, home décor, and food trucks. The market is in a covered, 48,000-square-foot equestrian arena, so weather won’t be a problem.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

New public docks in Riverside set to open in June

Recreational boaters on the St. Johns River downtown soon will be able to tie up during the day at a new public dock in Riverside so they can come ashore to dine or shop in nearby Five Points. Post Street Day Docks will have public slips plus one for water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy