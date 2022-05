A manual with 400bhp and an LSD in a pretty package starting at $40,000? Sounds good to us The Z will not be coming to Europe, so don’t bother looking up exchange rates. What we have here is the latest in the more than 50-years of Nissan Z cars - the now-eponymous Nissan Z. So that’s a lineage that links back through the 370Z and 350Z, all the way back through the Fairlady Z, 270Z and 240Z. So it’s a two-seat, front-engined, rear-wheel drive sports car/mini GT that sits below the ‘ultimate’ GT-R brand. A friendlier, more day-to-day Nissan sports car.

