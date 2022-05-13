[Video] Jamie Smith: Grailville brought joy to her mentally and emotionally exhausted family

LOVELAND, OH (May 13, 2022) – The historic grave dedication took place at the restored Ramsey-Paxton Cemetery Saturday, May 7. Descendants, dignitaries, Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution along with local VFW and American Legion Posts were not deterred by gray skies and damp cold weather as they all honored the historic Ramsey-Paxton family during grave marking ceremonies. A parade escorted by Loveland Police with marching members of the American Legion Post #256 color guard led 102 year old Kay Thompson, oldest living descendant of the Ramsey-Paxton family, from the White Pillars homestead to the gates of the Ramsey-Paxton Cemetery on Ramsey Court in Loveland, OH. She was joined in the parade by several other family descendants including Rob Geiger who has been most instrumental leading the drive to restore the family cemetery. All in attendance would agree about the importance to preserve the history and dignity of Thomas Paxton, John Ramsey, and Isabella Paxton-Ramsey – founders of Loveland.

