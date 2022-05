Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The city of Detroit is encouraging residents to wear a mask indoors after the city was designated a “high” risk community for COVID-19 this week. Wayne County is among 16 counties in the state that are in the high-risk category. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looks at new COVID-19 admissions per 100-thousand people in the past seven days, the percent of hospital beds occupied by patients with the disease and total cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days to determine the COVID-19 community level. Case rates and hospitalizations in the state are rising again largely driven by the highly contagious omicron subvariants.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO