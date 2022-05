Inspired by the Crossed comic book series, this enigmatically titled gorefest directed by Rob Jabbaz is perhaps the bleakest cinematic response yet to the pandemic. As a mysterious virus descends upon an overcrowded Taipei filled with crammed apartments and packed subway cars, the infected morph into rabid monsters who are slaves to their basest instincts. Sweeping through the city like a crimson wave, gruesome acts of violence – including stabbings, sexual assaults and cannibalism – are made even more horrifying by their sheer randomness. The dam of civilisation is broken, and the darkness of humanity oozes through the cracks like a festering wound.

