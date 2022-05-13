ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney Has a Massive 'Star Wars' Hit Many Never Expected

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

"Star Wars" has had a mixed response since Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report spent $4 billion buying the franchise, as well as a few others, including "Indiana Jones" from George Lucas.

The company released a new trilogy that met with financial success but was not well received by fans.

It's not that people universally disliked the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, but it certainly did not receive the universal acclaim of the original trilogy.

Disney also made the well-regarded "Star Wars: Rogue One" standalone movie and the much less well-liked "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

That film, a bomb by "Star Wars" standards, essentially put the theatrical future of the franchise on pause.

That may have been a blessing as it turned the focus to "The Mandalorian," a Disney+ streaming show that reignited the fan base — and perhaps brought in new people through Baby Yoda.

"The Mandalorian" led to "Book of Boba Fett," which served as sort of a companion series and that has gotten people very excited for the streaming channel's late-May "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

Disney has also made "Star Wars" a huge part of its theme parks and that has not always been smooth sailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NSYTa_0fdA4WqY00
Disney

Star Wars the Theme Park Attraction

Disney opted to bet big on "Star Wars" in its theme parks building two Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands at Disneyland in California and at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Both parks were immersive worlds designed to make visitors feel like they were on a different planet.

The lands, which depict the fictional planet Batuu, shut out the outside world and put visitors into a "Star Wars" experience.

It was a very bold bet, on par with what rival Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Studios have built with their Harry Potter lands.

That bet, at first, looked like it may flop as the lands were met with construction delays and opened with only Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run fully operational while Galaxy's Edge's top attraction, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (ROTR) struggled with frequent breakdowns.

Even when ROTR began operating normally, Disney used a lottery system for slots on the ride which left some theme park visitors not being able to ride.

That created bad feelings and led to initial skepticism that Galaxy's Edge would be a hit.

Time has worked out the kinks and quelled those fears with Galaxy's Edge being an unparalleled hit on both coasts.

That did not, however, allow the company any benefit of the doubt for its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel project.

This two-night immersive experience — which includes time at Galaxy's Edge — costs $4,809 for a party of two and $5,999 for a party of four.

That's a huge number which led to a lot of skepticism about the project.

Disney Disproves Its Doubters

In the lead-up to Galaxy Starcruiser's launch, there were countless media reports about people canceling their reservations after being underwhelmed by early footage of the experience.

It was reported that there were all sorts of unsold dates and a narrative was advanced that Disney likely had reached too far on price.

Disney said very during the periods of predicted doom and negative publicity.

Now, with the "Star Wars"-themed hotel open, CEO Bob Chapek gave an emphatic answer to anyone who doubted the project during his company's second-quarter earnings call.

"Response to next-generation storytelling like Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has been phenomenal," he said.

"In fact, guest ratings for this immersive experience, which opened March 1, are incredibly high and in line with our best-in-class offerings. Demand is strong, and we expect 100% utilization through the end of Q3."

It's hard to do better than 100% utilization.

Disney has repeatedly shown that it has pricing power due to scarcity.

That's why its sells out its added-fee limited capacity after-hours events, and why it can charge higher prices during busier times.

Now, it has made it very clear that it knows the "Star Wars" audience and they will pay pretty much whatever it takes to immerse themselves in that world.

Comments / 1

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh

Mickey Mouse may have the last laugh in the ongoing rivalry between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. DeSantis’ attempt to punish Disney executives for speaking out against House Bill 1557 by dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District that allows Disney World to self-govern its Florida theme parks could backfire, leaving the state with Disney World’s estimated $2 billion in bond debt.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Space Mountain Set To Close In 2024 At One Disney Park, Be Replaced By “Entirely New” Version Of Ride

Click here to read the full article. One of Disneyland’s most iconic rides, Space Mountain, is getting a major overhaul at one of the company’s popular parks. The attraction at Tokyo Disneyland Park will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million. The news was announced by Oriental Land Co., Ltd., which owns and operates the Tokyo park. Walt Disney Imagineering Producer Kathleen Davis said of the revamp, “It’s not only a whole new ride experience, but the...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
ComicBook

Disney World Closes Controversial Attraction

Disney World is ending one of its newest attractions, less than a year after it opened. Disney World has removed all show times for KiteTails from their website after May 26th. According to BlogMickey, the kites found in KiteTails won't be entirely going away – they will still be used in "unscheduled performances" with the kites being pulled along Discovery River Lagoon in Disney's Animal Kingdom. However, the ground performers won't be utilized anymore, making the kites more of a spontaneous feature similar to some of the wandering characters and performances found throughout the various parks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Catches Housekeepers Stealing From Guests, Salt & Straw Opens at Disney Springs, Florida Senate Votes to Dissolve Reedy Creek Improvement District, and More: Daily Recap (4/20/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
WDW News Today

MagicBand+ Prematurely Released at Walt Disney World, Guest Urinates in Ride Water at Disneyland, and More: Daily Recap (5/1/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, May 1, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Star Wars Trilogy#Disney World#Hollywood Studios
WDW News Today

Guest Tries to Bring Meth Into EPCOT, McDonald’s Re-Releases Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Happy Meal Toys, Lawsuit Filed Against Disneyland Resort’s Magic Key Program Moves Forward, and More: Daily Recap (5/13/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, May 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
NewsBreak
Disneyland
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Elon Musk Takes a Stand in Controversial Disney Copyright Case

Elon Musk is predictably unpredictable. The whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is never where you expect him to be. When a large number of CEOs do everything to avoid being in the spotlight, he embraces them. He is not afraid to provoke controversy by sometimes making thunderous statements, or to take positions that he knows will irritate his detractors.
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy