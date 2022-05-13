ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Advocates protest again outside McKee’s office due to looming homeless crisis

By Editorial/Opinion
Uprise RI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who have experienced homelessness and activists from the Rhode Island Homeless Advocacy Project (RIHAP), Housing Opportunities for People Everywhere (HOPE), and Direct Action for Rights and Equality (DARE) returned to Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee’s State House office on Tuesday to demand that he address the unsheltered homelessness...

upriseri.com

Comments / 2

State
Rhode Island State
Person
Daniel Mckee
#Homelessness#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing First#State House#Arp#The Mckee Administration
