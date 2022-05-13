Market 30: One-stop shop for locally made goods

FRANKLIN, Wis - The Franklin Beer Garden at Croatian Park is offering free beer until supplies last on Thursday, May 19 to celebrate their 8th year of operation, a release said Monday. A free Croatian Park Ale will be offered to any and all over 21. Offering live music, on-site...
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a new restaurant and entertainment venue in West Allis that offers food and fun for the entire family – And guests are loving it! Brian is at Reunion Restaurant getting tour of the unique space to play, eat and drink.
There’s a new specialty grocery store opening in Cudahy that will feature vendors with specialty foods from South Eastern Wisconsin. Brian is at Market 30 with preview of what to expect at this unique space starting next week.
Bellis Bistro & Spirits is open once again, and once again in Bay View, but this time with a higher-end format and new location. The restaurant left its original home at 3001 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2021 in order to move to the former Honeypie Café at 2643 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant will serve brunch and dinner, with the potential for live music and sports event viewing to become a regular occurrence. Carol Deptolla reports:
West Bend, WI – Anticipation is everything… especially when it comes to the opening of Good Day Cafe in West Bend, WI. The Katris family is as excited as everyone else to get the doors open and food on the table. Below is the latest look at the interior remodel and a first look at the menu.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. Milwaukee is the place to go if you're searching for the best brunch spots, places to go out and get active, history buff must-sees, or a completely planned bachelorette weekend. Brew City is the moniker for Wisconsin's largest city. While this name mainly refers to the amazing beer selection, it also refers to the plethora of top-notch coffee shops that can be found on Lake Michigan's western side.
This lakeside country home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin has classic architectural details that offer a modern take on Gilded Age mansions. Morgante Wilson Architects designed a home that strikes a balance between grandeur and comfort. The front of the home features a more traditional style stone-and-shingle cottage exterior. The rear expresses a more contemporary soaring structure with steel balcony handrails, sweeping staircases, bluestone terraces and limestone pool deck.
An anchor property at the Midtown Center shopping complex will hit the market next month. The former Wal-Mart store will be auctioned off starting on June 20. The starting bid is set at $825,000. The listing for the vacant store, which sits on a 15.24-acre parcel just northeast of the...
How many pizzas have you eaten in your life? 50? 60? Can you imagine eating millions of pizzas? One Rockford restaurant is celebrating serving over three million. Pizza. It's the best. But really, it is. How many times do you worry about what to eat for dinner or about what to serve to a party an you're just like, 'let's order a pizza.'
MILWAUKEE— “Man’s best friend” is a common saying, when referring to dogs. For most people, however, it’s difficult to truly understand what that means until a dog is part of the family. That’s especially true for Staci Blythe. She adopted her dog, Drax, four years...
There’s an old Milwaukee saying we totally made up: If you can’t manage to score free or discounted tickets to Summerfest, you’re not really trying. Looking to enjoy the dulcet tones of Boyz II Men and Rick Springfield this year, but don’t want to break the bank? Here are all the ways to enjoy the Big Gig on the cheap this year, per a press release. Summerfest 2022 will take place June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.
A driver in Milwaukee encountered a scary sight while passing through a tunnel late at night – or so he thought. An optical illusion convinced Jordan Mota that the road was split by an abyss that he could fall into.May 15, 2022.
Country Ranch Home on 1.5 Acres. Built in 1970, this 3 bedroom, 1 ½ bath home has 1,780 square feet of living space. A semi-open concept home features a massive living room and adjacent dinette. The eat-in kitchen has a great cupboard and counter work area which includes a snack counter. The 3 bedrooms are nice sizes, and the primary has dual closets. Full bath with a shower over the tub and a half bath. The basement is currently unfinished. A large 2-car attached garage, partially hidden behind the cedar trees is another 2-car detached garage. A relatively flat lot, but don’t let that deceive – spectacular views all around.
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce daily admission promotions for 2022. This year, there are more ways than ever to give back to the community and get in free to Summerfest during the nine-day run – June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. Over the last three years, an average of 14.5% of total festival attendees have entered Summerfest via an admission promotion. Maintaining a festival tradition, MWF is reaching out to the public to assist the various nonprofit community partners by participating in the admission promotions through the donation of needed items such as personal hygiene products, food, books and more.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — With summer right around the corner, more people are out enjoying the outdoors. Waukesha County parks no longer have staffing to pay fees on site. The license plate readers are to help with staffing shortages and user compliance. If you fail to comply, you’ll be...
"We’re onto him." That's the message to a Milwaukee serial dine and dasher who has hit more than a dozen establishments. They've blasted his picture and name across social media with hope he'll be caught.
A national organization that has already been working with Milwaukee leaders says it has a plan to help make Milwaukee safer at night. The Responsible Hospitality Institute says it starts by creating a new department within the city.
