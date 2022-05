With the 217th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected outside linebacker James Houston out of Jackson State. Nicknamed “The Problem”, The 6’1, 225 lb. Houston started his career at the University of Florida, where he tallied 100 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. He then transferred to Jackson State, where he would go on to earn several All-American honors while also being selected to play in both the NFLPA Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.

