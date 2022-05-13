Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s new top federal prosecutor has been sworn in to his job in Las Vegas. U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson took his oath of office Thursday during a ceremony at the downtown Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse. Frierson is the first African American to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Nevada. He’s a former Democratic state Assembly leader and deputy Clark County public defender. Frierson replaces Christopher Chiou, who became interim head of the office when Nicholas Trutanich left the job after Democratic President Joe Biden took office. Trutanich, a Republican, had been appointed by former President Donald Trump.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO