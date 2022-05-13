ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Flags Ends Unlimited Meal Pass After Being Exploited In TikTok Video

By Ginny Reese
 3 days ago
Six Flags has decided to cut its unlimited meal pass after being exploited in a viral TikTok video , reported Fortune . The series of TikTok videos were explaining how to take advantage of the feature and get thousands of dollars worth of food for just the cost of the pass.

Officials confirmed on Thursday morning (May 12) that the pass, which was an $80 add on to the season pass, had been ended. Officials say that the pass was "highly unprofitable."

TikTok users have been bragging about eating every meal at Six Flags, which has saved them hundreds of dollars. One TikToker, whose codename is "Six Flags Scoundrel," told Vice :

"The pass gives you two meals a day, one snack, and unlimited drinks, so that’s up to 400 meals and 200 snacks a year for $200. We're looking at less than 50 cents per meal, and that's not even if I go every day. That’s the cost of two packs of ramen noodles—but we're talking two square meals and another half meal basically. It's just insane. The calorie to cost ratio is just unheard of."

Of course, other TikTok users tried to follow suit, which ultimately has cost the company money and clogged the food lines at service locations. Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul explained:

"They ruin the experience for somebody who came in on a single day ticket with their family ... who paid a lot of money to come ... now they have 45 minutes to an hour to wait to get a meal while those other people are choking up the line for $80 for the whole season."

Bassoul also says that while the pass is gone for now, they may reintroduce it in the coming months. "We will most probably rethink whether we introduce a dining plan, a season dining plan or not or an all-exclusive, but it's going to be completely changed from what people expect, because I want to avoid the choking points," Bassoul said.

