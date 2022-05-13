ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Hill Country-based Bluebonnet Collective redefines relaxation, celebration with custom pop-up picnic concierge service

By Grace Dickens
 3 days ago
Located in the Hill Country, Bluebonnet Collective offers planning services for microevents that feature pop-up picnics, bachelorette party planning, charcuterie experiences and more in the Lake Travis-Westlake area and beyond. Founded by Hilary Coniglione, the concept for Bluebonnet Collective was developed in December 2020 after Coniglione saw someone she...

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists in Hutto moves to new Farley Street location

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists' Hutto location began operating out of its new office at 307 Farley St., Hutto, on May 10. It was previously located at 143 Exchange Blvd., Ste. 300. Texas Physical Therapy Specialists is an outpatient physical therapy clinic that offers a range of services, including orthopedic, manual and post-COVID-19 physical therapies. 512-846-6960. www.texpts.com.
HUTTO, TX
Indian food truck Namaste Austin opens near Dripping Springs

Food truck Namaste Austin opened at Fetch Food Park, 17499 Hamilton Pool Road, Austin, on May 7. The food truck serves Indian cuisine, including appetizers, curries, beverages and desserts. Namaste Austin is closed on Mondays. www.namasteaustinus.com. Reporter, Southwest Austin/Dripping Springs. Glorie joined Community Impact Newspaper in January 2021 after graduating...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Habitat for Humanity marks 30 years of ReStore

Austin Habitat for Humanity is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its donation and retail center, ReStore, during May. The shop provides ongoing funds for the nonprofit's affordable housing program. Austin Habitat for Humanity launched the nation's first ReStore on Comal Street in 1992, according to a release. In 2015, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Society
Sports-themed salon Knockouts coming soon to Kyle

A new location of the sports-themed salon Knockouts is set to open at 18840 S. I-35, Ste. 200, Kyle, in June. The new store joins Factory Mattress, Torchy's Tacos, Z'Tejas Southwest Grill and more in the new 65-acre mixed-use development, the Dry River District. Knockouts was founded in 2003 in...
KYLE, TX
GUIDE: Here are 20 senior living facilities serving Georgetown residents

As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Georgetown area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. These facilities offer housing for seniors or services to help them age in their homes and communities. Learn more about how the different facilities vary and cater services to the needs of senior residents. The following list is not comprehensive.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Round Rock City Council approves alcohol sale variance for Luna's Tacos

Round Rock officials approved a variance request to an ordinance banning the sale of alcohol within 300 feet of a school during its May 12 meeting. The request, which City Attorney Steve Sheets described as "very unusual," asked the city to grant a variance to a city ordinance barring the sale of alcohol within 300 feet of a school, church or public hospital for Luna's Tacos, which opened in 2020. The restaurant is located across the street from Round Rock High School, with 268 feet separating its front door from the high school's property line.
ICYMI: Here are four actions taken at the latest Pflugerville City Council meeting

From movement on securing a new EMS provider to a 119-acre land trade, Pflugerville City Council voted on a number of items at its last meeting May 10. Following the termination of its contract with Acadian Ambulance Services in March, council voted 6-1 to enter into negotiations with Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 for ambulance services.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas in Kyle closed for renovations

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas, located at 500 FM 150 E., Kyle, closed May 9 for renovations as the shelter nears 36 years of business. PAWS has been servicing Kyle since 1986, and staff has been raising funds for the improvements since mid-2021.The renovations will provide much needed changes to accommodate more animals; provide a better workflow for the employees; and be a more appealing facility for volunteers, fosters and adopters.
KYLE, TX
Pet Supplies Plus coming to South Austin in October

Pet Supplies Plus will open a new store at 1901 W. William Cannon Drive, Unit 123, Austin, in October. The pet supply retailer offers products and services for dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and more. Products include a selection of dry and wet food, bedding and clothing. Stores also offer professional grooming services and self-serve pet wash stations. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Flip Flop Shops to hold grand opening May 15 in Lakeway

Flip Flop Shops will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new Lakeway location May 15. Located at 1310 S. RM 620 Ste. C7, Lakeway, the locally owned shop offers popular beach lifestyle footwear brands, such as Hey Dude, Oofos, Crocs and more, along with other items, such as shirts, caps and sunscreen. The shop held a soft opening April 1. 737-203-9092. www.flipflopshops.com.
LAKEWAY, TX
Havertys furniture store in Pflugerville now open at Stone Hill Town Center

Home furnishing retailer Havertys opened its third Austin-area store April 22 at the Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville at 18700 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600. The 40,622-square-foot showroom contains furniture sets, finishing accents and decor with styles including traditional, rustic, farmhouse, contemporary and midcentury modern. 512-591-5800. www.havertys.com. Brian has...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Indian Delights serves fast-casual, fresh cuisine to Cedar Park restaurant goers

Indian Delights, a restaurant located next to the historic Austin Steam Train in Cedar Park, brings daily Indian cuisine to its repeat clientele. It is known to cook foods in smaller batches and sometimes twice a day to provide only the freshest food to the table. Offering takeout and delivery through Uber Eats and the like, the restaurant celebrated its first birthday earlier this month.
CEDAR PARK, TX
