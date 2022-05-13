Hill Country-based Bluebonnet Collective redefines relaxation, celebration with custom pop-up picnic concierge service
Located in the Hill Country, Bluebonnet Collective offers planning services for microevents that feature pop-up picnics, bachelorette party planning, charcuterie experiences and more in the Lake Travis-Westlake area and beyond. Founded by Hilary Coniglione, the concept for Bluebonnet Collective was developed in December 2020 after Coniglione saw someone she...communityimpact.com
Comments / 0