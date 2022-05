Just this past weekend, I took the family on the first camping trip of the year. It was exciting to get outside and enjoy a campfire while we still can. We bought brand new camp chairs and even brought along plenty of board games. But, we somehow managed to forget a ton of the necessities needed for a proper camp. We forgot to bring extra fuel for the grill (which ran out right as we started cooking). We had zero firewood to use to cook meals, let alone s'mores. And all of our cool weather gear was left sitting on the porch at home. Regardless we made the best of it, thanks to some camping hacks.

