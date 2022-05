Elon Musk stoked speculation that he could seek to renegotiate his takeover of Twitter Inc., saying a viable deal at a lower price wouldn’t be “out of the question.”. Twitter shares fell as much as 8.1% in afternoon trading. The stock has been dropping on concern that Musk could walk away from the $44 billion acquisition. That concern has grown over the past week as Musk has questioned Twitter’s publicly disclosed data on the percentage of spam and fake accounts on its social-media service.

