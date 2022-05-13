ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Highland holds Senior Celebration

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Friday, Highland High School in Pocatello is holding a Senior Celebration, a school-wide event and gathering that will give recognition to all of their high school graduates. More than 300 Highland seniors...

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

ISU first college in the country to receive two national endorsements

POCATELLO – Idaho State University is the first and only institution in the U.S. to become accredited with both the college-provided faculty and concurrent enrollment program endorsements by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Accreditation Commission. The dually granted accreditations, which were earned by ISU’s Early College program, are valid for seven years.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Rendezvous Center to be renamed after Richard and Connie Bowen

POCATELLO — The Rendezvous Center at Idaho State University will be rededicated in honor of Richard L. and Connie S. Bowen at a reception Friday at 3 p.m. All are invited. A brief program will take place on the east patio of the Rendezvous Center near Cadet Field. Light refreshments will be served, and tours of the Rendezvous Center will be available for anyone interested.
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Pocatello Labor office hosts Morton Buildings at May 17 hiring event

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Labor will be hosting a hiring event for one of the area’s newest employers Tuesday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at our Pocatello office, 430 N. 5th Ave. The company is hiring multiple operators and an inventory control coordinator, plant...
POCATELLO, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Idaho Falls welcomes new Economic Development Administrator

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls has hired eastern Idaho native Christian Ashcraft as the new Economic Development Administrator. Ashcraft was selected to fill the vacancy created when former Administrator Dana Briggs left to take a position in the private sector. “Christian will be a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
Pocatello, ID
Education
eastidahonews.com

Prank delays start of classes at Idaho Falls High School

IDAHO FALLS — A student prank led to a delay in the start time of classes at Idaho Falls High School Monday. Custodial crews discovered Vaseline on floors, stairs and banisters throughout the school when they arrived at work. Rice and pet food were mixed with the Vaseline, causing a significant mess, according to Idaho Falls School District 91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

City of Pocatello hosts Hiring Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re in the market for a seasonal job or career, the City of Pocatello wants you. The City held its hiring fair on Saturday at the Public Works Annex. City of Pocatello employees were in attendance at the event to answer questions about...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Highschool#Kifi#Highland High School#Social Science#Reach Higher Or#Local News 8
kidnewsradio.com

Zoo Idaho hosts Wildlife Waltz

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday night, Zoo Idaho hosted their first Wildlife Waltz gala and auction. Participants danced the night away all while helping out the zoo in the process. The fundraiser will help the zoo with expansion, exhibit improvements and will help them offer more amenities for...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

There are lots to do at the Bannock County Event Center this summer. Bring the family to a showing of Movies at the Port, Pocatello Downs horse races and much more!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kidnewsradio.com

Learn to ride safely at second annual Pocatello OHV Safety Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The second annual Pocatello OHV Safety Fair will be held at the Bannock County Fairgrounds on May 21, 2022. You can earn your OHV Safety Education Card, which is required for Idaho riders under 16. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Education
Idaho State Journal

Celebration of life for Jaxson Lamprecht to be held Thursday

POCATELLO — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 19, for Jaxson Lamprecht, who passed away May 7 of natural causes. Lamprecht was the well known co-owner of Fifth Street Bagelry in Pocatello. The celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Street Bagelry, 559 S. Fifth Ave. The event is open to the public. Fifth Street Bagelry will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the celebration of life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello auctioning surplus items

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started. For a third year, the city’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings, tools and more. Bidding started May 14 at 9:30 a.m. A list of items...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Spring chinook salmon run shows most impressive run since 2016 at Idaho dam

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Spring chinook are continuing to make an impressive showing at Bonneville Dam. More than 62,500 adult springers have been counted in the dam’s fish ladder this month. That includes nearly 13,500 last Tuesday alone and more than 7,000 last Wednesday. The season total, from March 15 through May 9, is more than 72,000.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho8.com

Warmer with storm chances into the day

Low over our area will lay down some potential for storm development in the day today. We've had overnight showers and storms and more isolated moments of rough weather are expected 30-40% chances into the afternoon for Rexburg and Idaho Falls. Better chances for severe pop-up storms exists to the north and south along the Utah border. You'll have some gusty winds 20-30 mph, and gustier amongst storms this afternoon with chances for small hail, lightning and downpours. Please take measures to travel safely during storms with decreased visibility and pull over if necessary.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

This is Possibly the Most Scenic Drive in Idaho

The drive from Swan Valley to Victor may be the most breathtaking in Idaho. Only in Your State has a story about the scenic drive. I came across this post last weekend. The writer suggests that when you get to Victor, you continue on to Wyoming. It will be a great overnight trip.
VICTOR, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool

Swimmers in Ammon got really cold feet, but a warm heart, for a good cause Saturday. The Ammon pool held their second-ever "freezing for a reason" opening pool event. The post Freezing for a reason at the Ammon pool appeared first on Local News 8.
AMMON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy