It's truly the end of an era. Apple has closed the vault on its iPod production. From 2001 to 2022, Apple supplied music lovers with a unique and fashionable way to carry their music with them. After more than two decades, Apple has decided to stop the production of the iPod Touch. Feel old yet? How much are iPods worth now and where can you get one? Some stores are still selling iPods.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO