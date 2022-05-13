ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert El Fresco reopens in downtown East Lansing

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
Albert El Fresco in downtown East Lansing reopened to the public for its second season on Thursday with outdoor seating and games set up in the street.

Throughout the summer events like outdoor yoga, game nights and live music will take place on Albert Avenue.

A new program called take-out Tuesday will also begin on May 31. Community members who order takeout from a participating downtown restaurant and eat in the Albert El Fresco space will have their name entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card.

During the time Albert El Fresco is open, both lanes of Albert Avenue will be closed to traffic. Business along the street and the Albert Avenue parking ramp will be open.

To keep up-to-date on the latest Albert EL Fresco happenings, community members are encouraged to visit www.cityofeastlansing.com/AlbertELFresco [cityofeastlansing.com] .

