ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

CDC: Most of SE Michigan at high level of COVID-19 community transmission

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Zy7t_0fd9q71P00

The Centers for Disease Control has updated the COVID-19 community risk level, placing nearly all of Southeastern Michigan in the high-risk of community transmission level.

The updated map places Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties at the high-risk level. Monroe and Lenawee counties are at the medium risk of community transmission level.

Several other counties in other parts of the state are also at that level.

When a county is in a high risk of community transmission, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.

Doctors in Oakland County say this is not a time to let your guard down.

“I want people to protect themselves and to protect the people around them,” said Dr. Matthew Sims, an infectious disease specialist at Beaumont Health.

Sims says it's about population and testing.

"We’ve got the highest population density in Michigan, so you are in contact with more people,” he said. "Our numbers have been creeping up in the hospitals slowly but surely.”

"I still see people who get very sick from it. We still see deaths from it,” Sims continued.

America reached a tragic milestone of 1 million COVID-19-related deaths.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said, “One million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table — each an irreplaceable loss."

Sims said, "I remember when this started we would say if we don’t get this under control, we would get 100,000 deaths, 200,000 deaths. We’ve hit a million deaths ... The sheer tragedy of COVID is unbelievable.”

It's recommended to stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if you have symptoms. You should also take additional precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 3

Clifford Krimmel
2d ago

So Dr Sims, if your so concerned why are you not recommending that people supplement with vitamin D and zinc? Especially D, just what could it hurt? But all you can think of to use a mask and get a vaccine neither of which can improve your immune system.

Reply
2
Related
WILX-TV

Free COVID tests offered as Michigan sees another rise in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for people in several Metro Detroit counties due to high COVID spread. The closest to Mid-Michigan is Livingston County. As cases rise, resident can order more at-home COVID tests from the government. The program allows three...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive

343 infected with COVID across Michigan’s latest school outbreaks

Health officials identified 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks across Michigan last week, including 46 associated with K-12 schools, according to the state’s latest report published Monday, May 16. The largest school outbreak involved 62 students and staff at Dewitt High School in Clinton County, which was one of seven outbreaks...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
The State News, Michigan State University

Mutations of the Omicron COVID-19 variant increasing in Michigan

As of late, the new Omicron variant has been on the increase in Michigan.On Friday, Dec. 17, the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed at Michigan State University, university spokesperson Dan Olsen had said. ﻿According to Michigan.gov, Ingham County had reported 41,184 positive cases on Jan. 10 alone, with 31.4% positive test rate results across all Michigan counties in just that week. Michigan State University had responded to the increase in cases by reverting to three weeks of remote learning for the start of the spring semester. All students and staff had also been required to...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Two Detroit Medical Center Hospitals Didn't Comply with Federal Health Standards in Last 2 Years

Two Detroit Medical Center hospitals -- Sinai-Grace and Detroit Receiving -- were not in compliance with federal health standards within the last two years, The Detroit News reports, citing the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Inadequate wound care, improper feeding, lack of nurse supervision and unresponsiveness to...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Community Transmission#Se Michigan#Beaumont Health#American
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Good Teacher Not Rewarded By Contract She Helped Negotiate

The American Federation of Teachers-Michigan congratulated Julie Martinez as the Oakland County Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year for 2022. Ironically, the teachers union and Martinez played a role in minimizing the compensation received by the best teachers in the district. Martinez, vice president of the Lamphere Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 1614, had a hand in negotiating a union contract that doesn’t recognize excellence in teaching.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Species of moth that haven't been seen since 1912 found at Detroit Metro

Customs and Border Protection agents found a species of moth that hasn't been seen in the U.S. since 1912 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. In September 2021, CBP agriculture specialists inspected an arriving passenger on a flight from the Philippines, according to a news release. The passenger brought seeds for medicinal tea in their personal baggage, and the specialists found insect exit holes in the seed pods.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Covid rates creeping up in St. Clair County

The May 12 monthly Facebook Live session from the St. Clair County Health Department had Medical Health Officer Annette Mercatante share that COVID-19 rates are going up along with the rest of the state. There were 379 new cases reported in the county over the last week. She said testing,...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy