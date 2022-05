The 2022 NBA draft lottery is Tuesday, and it could change everything for whichever team lands the first overall pick. In most cases, the squad that secures that top selection should keep it. Cost-controlled players with star potential are hard to come by, and there's a good chance that the lottery winner is in desperate need of a cornerstone. Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey all fit that description.

