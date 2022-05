ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An outbreak of wildland fires is something no one wants to see in the Texas Panhandle during the drought. Agriculture losses eclipsed $23 million in damages from an outbreak of fires across the state this year, some from fires that were in the Texas Panhandle. There are some risks ranchers take when constructing fire breaks on their property.

POTTER COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO