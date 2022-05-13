'9-1-1': Why Lucy Donato Should Join the 118 Permanently

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Grace and Frankie. Last month, Netflix’s longest-running original comedy series Grace and Frankie concluded after seven years. One of the few series to center on the lives of senior characters, Grace and Frankie’s depiction of life after seventy rewrites the expectations for aging characters on screen. Though the series’ four principal characters, Grace (Jane Fonda), Frankie (Lily Tomlin), Robert (Martin Sheen), and Sol (Sam Waterston), deal with the complexities of growing older, they are also sexually active, forge intergenerational relationships, and are not caricatures of the elderly. Because the characters are in their mid-eighties during the series’ final episodes, many might expect the show to end with one of the characters dying. Perhaps to play to these expectations, Grace and Frankie uses its final episodes to foreshadow the death of one of its leads. And yet, in keeping with the show’s tradition of rewriting conventions, the series finale pulls the rug out from audiences and subverts its own death-oriented set-up.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO