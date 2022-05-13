Dallas County Sheriff’s Report May 13

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 2014 Ford Fusion, registered to and driven by Maeci Erynne Eyer of 1201 18th St., Perry, collided with a 2005 Chevy pickup, registered to Bobby Thomas of 814 Sixth St., Perry, and driven by Theresa Anne Thomas of 814 Sixth St., Perry. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $8,000.
(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
Two Jefferson adults were arrested following an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Jefferson Police Department following a traffic stop on January 17th. During the stop, the officer knew that the passenger, 21-year-old Makelia Brown was involved in distributing marijuana with 18-year-old Harvick Beals. The officer asked Brown if she would give consent to the officer searching her apartment.
A Perry man was arrested in Sunday for the third time this month. Benjamin Sanchez Styles, 39, of 328 Pattee St., Perry, was charged with three counts of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The incident occurred May 6 about 4:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Second Street,...
The St. Pat’s cinnamon rolls did not last long, and the ice cream and cookies sweetened the afternoon as Perry people turned out to show support for local law enforcement at Police Appreciation Day. A portion of the proceeds of the fundraiser will go to purchase protective equipment for...
MORAVIA, Iowa — A manhunt is underway in Appanoose County after someone injured a sheriff's deputy. Officers are looking for David Boley. Investigators say a deputy suffered several fractures after Boley hit him in the head near Rathbun Lake Saturday. They have not provided an update on the deputy's condition.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in rural Appanoose County after a deputy was assaulted on Saturday. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gary Buckallew was responding to a report of a suspicious person in Moravia when the suspect, 33-year-old David Duane Boley, assaulted him. […]
A vehicle overturned in the eastbound lanes of Iowa Highway 141 Sunday night, skidding on its top to a stop and slowing traffic on the state highway. The condition of the occupants of the vehicle is unknown at this hour. At least one person was transported by Dallas County EMS to Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - A man from Ames, Iowa was sentenced to prison last Thursday. Lonnie Allen Hill, 53, was sentenced to 18 years for charges such as possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. In an investigation with Marshall County Sheriff’s Office,...
Law enforcement has opened an investigation into Ossy’s Show Club in Carroll following allegations there were underaged female performers working at the facility. At approximately 7 p.m. Thursday evening, the Fort Dodge Police Department, along with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Police Department, and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, executed a search warrant at the business in the 1200 block of Plaza Drive. Authorities say the warrant was part of an ongoing, multi-agency investigation. As of Friday, no charges have been filed in connection to the search warrant. Authorities ask anyone with relevant information pertaining to the inquiry to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323 or their local law enforcement agency.
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing after a boat capsized on the Des Moines River has been found. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholt confirms the body of Dustin Dittmer, 34, of Colfax, was recovered just before 7 a.m. on Saturday morning near the Bennington boat ramp.
An Ames man will serve time in federal prison following his recent conviction on illegal drug and firearm possession charges. Fifty-three-year-old Lonnie Hill was sentenced recently to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and having Possession of a Firearm as a Felon. Hill’s term of imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release.
ANKENY, Iowa — Update:. A Bondurant man has been identified as the victim in a fatal head-on crash east of Ankeny Friday night. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Zackery Robert Brown, 32, died in the crash. The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash. Stay with KCCI has...
DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are looking for a stolen truck owned by the city of Des Moines that was allegedly used to steal a trailer full of equipment for the Des Moines Farmers Market. According to a post on their Facebook page, the DMPD says a white 2012 F-250 truck belonging to […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE:. CJ Bennett has been located and reunited with his family, police reported at 11 p.m. Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile Saturday night. According to police, 11-year-old CJ Bennett was last seen at 8:35 p.m. at...
(Montgomery Co.) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dylan J. Hanson, 25, of Red Oak, today (Thursday) for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver and Interference with Official Acts. Hanson was located after he fled into a field on foot from a Deputy that was...
(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Thursday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person walking on Highway 71 just before 7 a.m. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot into a field and was apprehended over an hour later.
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Ankeny man is facing multiple charges after police said he hit a pedestrian with his motorcycle early Friday morning in the Court Avenue District and they found multiple guns in his possession. It happened around 2:00 a.m. when bars close. Police had already been called to the area to clear […]
Comments / 0