Early voting for Primary Election ends Friday

The Sawtooth 200 is one of the most scenic road cycling events in the west. The Sawtooth 200 is traditionally held the weekend after Memorial Day before summer holiday traffic begins allowing for the best course experience for participants. The 200-mile route for relay teams of four to six cyclists includes five major climbs and over 12,000 feet of climbing, while the 100 mile route for 2 person teams and solos includes 6,000 feet of climbing and 2 major climbs. Both distances follow one of the most scenic northern routes showcasing Idaho from Boise to Sun Valley.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO