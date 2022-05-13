ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Early voting for Primary Election ends Friday

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Early voting for the May 17...

idahonews.com

Post Register

Eye on Boise: House refused, but Idaho communities celebrate SNRA's 50th anniversary

BOISE — After the Idaho House this year twice voted down a non-binding resolution celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic Sawtooth National Recreation Area, citing concerns about “federal overreach,” the cities of Stanley and Sun Valley passed their own resolutions. Others are in the works, including in Boise, and the Andrus Center for Public Policy will host a virtual conference on the SNRA at 50 on May 24.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Nampa City Council appoints Dale Reynolds to Seat 4

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The Nampa City Council on Monday appointed Dale Reynolds to the council. Reynolds received a recommendation from mayor Debbie Kling after former council member Sandi Levi recently stepped down. "I am humbled and grateful for such an opportunity," Reynolds said. "I look forward to being...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

In-N-Out now free to submit building permit with City of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — In-N-Out is one step closer to bringing its highly desired burgers to Idaho. The City of Meridian on Monday told CBS2 that the mega-popular burger chain recently had its certificate of zoning compliance and administrative design review completed by its planning division. It's one of...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

West Ada to offer half-day kindergarten as well as full-day

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — West Ada has opened up half-day kindergarten enrollment for interested families. Last month, the district announced it would be offering full-day kindergarten to all students at no additional cost at all district-wide elementary schools. For parents who are interested in half-day, an open enrollment period...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Three Idaho schools to receive $100,000 Fitness Centers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three Idaho schools will be receiving state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers from the DON'T QUIT campaign. Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot will be receiving the new centers. These schools were selected for their leadership in helping their students stay fit.
Post Register

Boise woman scammed by moving company: 'I was horrified'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Stefanie Salem was moving from California to Idaho and needed to book a moving company, so she went online. That was the beginning of her nightmare. "I've never moved out of state, and so I called a moving company, and unfortunately, I got a broker and not a moving company," Salem said.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Comfortable temperatures for Boise through Wednesday, mountain storms possible

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mild temperatures early this morning and mostly clear skies have taken over the Treasure Valley. Temperatures have been hovering 5-10 degrees above normal this morning and will remain above normal this afternoon. Daytime highs are forecast to climb into the upper 70's in the valley this afternoon, mid-60's for the mountain valleys. Increasing cloud cover is expected throughout the afternoon with a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain later this evening.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Treasure Valley emergency crews remind folks to 'look before you lock'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Every year, children die in the United States after being left in a hot car. Since 1995, nine children have died from heatstroke after being stuck inside a hot vehicle.. "Heatstroke happens when the child’s body is unable to cool itself quickly enough and neurologic...
ACCIDENTS
Post Register

Meals on Wheels in Boise looking for cooks, drivers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Meals on Wheels is looking for a few good cooks and drivers in the Boise area. The organization is currently serving and delivering 1,500 meals a day, which is up from about 300 meals before the pandemic. In addition to the growth, like other local...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Meridian job fair aims to help teens, young adults find work

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — A job fair aiming to help teens and young adults find work is set for May 21 in Meridian. The fair takes place at the Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Idaho Department of Labor, focuses on helping younger workers, though all are invited to attend.
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Boise Police says there were 17 reports of hate crimes in 2021

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police tells CBS2 there were 17 reports of hate crimes reported in the City of Trees in 2021. The police department tracks police reports with a listed bias. In total, there were five reports of homosexual/LGBT crimes and three against African Americans.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK: State tournaments underway

The first day of the state golf tournaments teed off Monday with the Madison boys sitting in fourth place behind Boise, Eagle and Coeur d’Alene after shooting 312 in the 5A tournament. The Bobcats’ Ashton McArthur was tied for third with a 72, just a shot behind leaders Will...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine receives full accreditation

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine has received full accreditation that will allow graduates to become practicing physicians. The school on Monday says it received accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association’s Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation (COCA). "We are thrilled to have achieved full...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Sawtooth 200 the ultimate test for road cyclists looking for challenge

The Sawtooth 200 is one of the most scenic road cycling events in the west. The Sawtooth 200 is traditionally held the weekend after Memorial Day before summer holiday traffic begins allowing for the best course experience for participants. The 200-mile route for relay teams of four to six cyclists includes five major climbs and over 12,000 feet of climbing, while the 100 mile route for 2 person teams and solos includes 6,000 feet of climbing and 2 major climbs. Both distances follow one of the most scenic northern routes showcasing Idaho from Boise to Sun Valley.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Sheriff identifies two people dead in New Plymouth homicide

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho (CBS2) — Two people were found dead following a report of a shooting early Sunday morning. The Payette County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred at 550 Ada Road in New Plymouth. When police arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The sheriff's office...
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Post Register

Four injured after driver hits traffic barrier on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on I-84 Sunday night, the Idaho State Police say. Police say the driver, a 41-year-old woman from Eagle Point, Oregon, was going west on I-84 when she hit a concrete traffic barrier. The crash injured the woman...
EAGLE POINT, OR

