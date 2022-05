At the Jersey Shore, the town of Avalon has a rich history that, like its sister town of Stone Harbor, goes back to the 18th and 19th centuries. In the aftermath of Aaron Leaming buying the island in 1722, the Leaming family owned what is today known as "Seven Mile Island" for the next 100 years, the area we know today as Avalon and Stone Harbor were used for cattle along with timber farming. The island received its first buildings in the 1800s for wealthy families and excursionists visiting the island frequently.

