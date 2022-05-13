ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Gov. Little, others attend community event for Ukrainian families

By By MADISON GUERNSEY Idaho Press
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l84Qm_0fd9l5nE00

NAMPA — There’s a new sign over the entrance of the building located at 304 16th Ave. N. in Nampa, one that’s yellow and blue and dons a sunflower and an outline of Idaho.

Formerly the Lighthouse Rescue Mission, the building — now known as the Ukrainian Welcome Center — serves as a gathering place for Ukrainian residents and refugees.

Its new signage, featuring the colors of Ukraine’s flag and its national flower, was seen by many for the first time Thursday morning at an event that highlighted three Ukrainian families who recently came to Idaho. It was attended by Gov. Brad Little, Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue and other dignitaries.

The Lighthouse Rescue Mission provided shelter for men, but closed on March 1 because it was housing “fewer than three men,” according to its website . The men were transferred to shelters in Boise, and the organization teamed with the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants to relaunch the facility with a renewed purpose.

The alliance will use the building for at least the next six months.

“We have an agreement that they’re going to run their programs out of our building and we’re going to let them use our building, and we’re going to donate some funds to help with utilities and so forth, and some staff,” Jean Lockhart, chief operating officer of Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, said. “It’s got a commercial kitchen, so they can cook meals, and there are also rooms that refugees can stay in if they need to.”

Around 60 people gathered at the center on Thursday. Speakers included Tina Polishchuk and Vlad Goretoy — directors of the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants — Little, Chris Socha of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Consul General of Ukraine Dmytro Kushneruk, and members of three Ukrainian families, who told stories of hardship that led them to Idaho.

Each family included multiple young children, and they expressed gratitude to Idahoans for accepting them into their schools. One family traveled through Mexico before arriving in Idaho. Another is trying to get their family seeking refuge in Missouri to join them in the Gem State.

They also emphasized their desire to work.

Currently, Ukrainian refugees can stay and work in the United States under the humanitarian parole system. But they need to be sponsored by a legal U.S. resident first.

Socha, who’s on the staff of U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said discussions around work permits are taking place in Washington, D.C.

Risch is a ranking member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“We’ve heard a lot today about work permit issues, and actually as we were talking, I was confirming with some of my staff in Washington (that) there are some provisions in the supplemental requests that are being voted on in the Senate,” Socha told the audience. “That will provide some opportunities for relief to try to help get those work permits for people.

“But this is just one small step to help you all here, as well as your family and friends back in Ukraine. We see this as a long struggle. You will have our support through the entire process.”

More than 6 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded in late February, according to data from the United Nations . Polishchuk, of the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Refugees and Immigrants, told KTVB in April the alliance expects around 60 families to relocate to Idaho from Ukraine in the next six months.

“My heart goes out to you,” Little said to the families and crowd. “Idaho will do all we can. These are very humble requests that you have made.”

Comments / 2

Related
Idaho State Journal

Election Day in Idaho: Five things to watch

Tuesday is Election Day and after that, Idahoans will have the answer to a question many have been asking for months. What kind of brand of conservatism do the majority of Idaho voters — Republican voters — value? The battle for the heart of Idaho’s Republican Party will come to a conclusion Tuesday — at least for two years until the next primary election. Gov. Brad Little faces seven challengers for the Republican nomination and voters in eastern Idaho's Second Congressional District will decide if...
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Everything to know before the polls open for the 2022 Idaho primary elections

BOISE, Idaho - Voting begins for the 2022 Idaho primary election on Tuesday. All statewide constitutional offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction are up for grabs this year. GOVERNOR:. The focus will be on Republican Governor Brad Little's fight against Lt....
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Idaho Government
Nampa, ID
Government
Idaho State Journal

Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Idaho: A brief history

In May 1887, a group of Chinese miners based in Lewiston sailed 65 miles upstream on the Snake River. They camped in Hells Canyon, hoping to find gold and escape anti-Chinese sentiment, according to History.com. But a gang of seven white horse thieves murdered all of the laborers, 31 to 34 men. Three of the thieves fled after one of them confessed and agreed to testify against the group. But...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

A turning point for Idaho Senate? Idaho’s ‘moderate’ Republicans targeted in primary

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Last fall, Matt Edwards, a conservative activist from Hayden, sent all 105 Idaho legislators a pledge. By signing the statement, lawmakers would promise to support what he termed medical freedom and privacy, election integrity and education freedom. They would also vow not to raise taxes, suppress free speech or support government lockdowns.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Remembrances of a lifelong friendship with U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch

Thoughts of a dear friend of more than 50 years flooded our minds on Aril 23, when we learned of the passing of Orrin Hatch, Utah’s U.S. senator for 42 dynamic years — from 1977 to 2019. Outlasting six U.S. presidents, he died in Salt Lake City at the age of 88 and was buried in Newton, Utah’s beautiful little, wind-swept cemetery on May 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Risch
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Thousands gather in Boise for 'Bans off our Bodies' rally

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in downtown Boise Saturday for an abortion rights rally organized by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and other groups. The "Bans off our Bodies" Day of Action demonstration was held in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft...
104.3 WOW Country

Report Reveals Best Chinese Restaurant in Idaho, Is It In Boise?

The people of Idaho take their food very seriously. When a restaurant is named “the best” in any category, Idahoans will put that title to the test with a visit and a review on any of the popular Boise foodie groups on Facebook. A recent study from 247Tempo.com looked at the best Chinese restaurants by state and a popular Idaho Falls spot took the title of “Best Chinese Food in Idaho” … but are there Boise restaurants being snubbed? Let's take a look at the current "champ" and see how the Chinese restaurants of Boise would match up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Signage#Foreign Relations#Refugees#Ukrainian#The Idaho Alliance
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Backwards in history’: Inland Northwest crowds protest Supreme Court possibly overturning Roe v. Wade

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – From coast to coast, cities across the country protested the rights of abortion in the “Bans off our Bodies” protest. Monday will mark two weeks since the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion, which suggests Roe vs. Wade could be overturned and states will make their own decision regarding abortion rights. Thirteen states will automatically...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Capitol riot prosecutors ask for two months for Idaho woman

BOISE — Federal prosecutors say an Idaho woman who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol should be sentenced to two months in jail and ordered to serve community service in part because it was her second time forcing entry into a capitol building. Pam Hemphill of Boise pleaded guilty earlier this year to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three additional misdemeanor charges. ...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Golden Spike anniversary celebrates diversity of workers who built railroad

Lovely springtime weather provided a picturesque backdrop as hundreds gathered at Promontory Summit on Tuesday, May 10 to mark the 153rd anniversary of the completion of the nation’s first transcontinental railroad. The annual celebration in recent years has put more emphasis on the immigrant laborers who traveled thousands of miles, toiled long hours, and sometimes died in the course of completing the monumental project. This year’s event featured a Chinese lion dance and a solo musical performance by a prominent member of Utah’s Irish community,...
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy