Solving the “people problem” in agriculture

Burning questions of our time. In my first job out of college, I requested vacation months in advance and would get repeatedly denied, while others were granted every request they made. When I asked my manager why, I was told it was because “everyone else has a family” (sorry, Mom and Dad, guess you aren’t family anymore), so they “had to prioritize their requests first.” This also happened with my schedule. I’d get the undesirable shifts because others “had families.” At the same company in a different role, I was told I didn’t have enough years of experience for a promotion, despite performing (according to my manager) above the level of the people who had more senior titles.—Tori.

