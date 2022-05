OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics each Tuesday and on the second Wednesday of each month. Vaccine clinics will be held each Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in Oswego. Clinics will be held at the same location the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., starting May 11.

2 DAYS AGO