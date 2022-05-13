ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamma Chi Chapter receives awards during state meeting

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamma Chi Chapter was represented by President Evelyn Hall, First Vice President Betsy Clark, Treasurer Shirley White, Communications and Marketing Chair Nancy Tunstall, and President-elect Dr. Sylvia Alston at the 88th annual North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma Convention held April 29-May 1 in Asheville. NC DKG is a part...

