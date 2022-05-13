ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Shown are Mary Ann Rubin RN, organizer of the Pittston Nurse Alumnae Dinner, and Ed Esposito, event speaker.

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChtkN_0fd9k7fJ00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Pittston Nurses Alumnae Dinner will take place Thursday, May 19 at Luca’s Restaurant, banquet hall entrance, 802 Main St., Taylor, a BYOB establishment. The event begins with appetizers at 6 p.m. followed by Ed Esposito, owner of Esposito’s Shoes in Exeter, speaking on foot orthotics, supplies, shoe repairs and what is covered by insurance.

Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and will consist of a salad station, chicken Francais, haddock, bruschetta, pasta with broccoli and garlic, Italian roasted potatoes, candied carrots, coffee, tea and soda, with setups for BYOB. Dessert and appetizer are gratis. Cost is $26.

For more info or reservations, contact Mary Ann Rubin RN at 570-298-2616.

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Mountain Top Rehab Center offering free balance screenings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Allied Services Mountain Top Rehab Center announced Monday that free balance screenings would be offered next Wednesday in order to help prevent falls. The screenings, open to community members of all ages, will be held on May 25 at Allied Services,...
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dessert#Alumnae Dinner#Luca S Restaurant#Byob#Italian
WOLF

Local nurse serves for over 50 years

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Alice McGarry has been a nurse for over 50 years. She says she always knew she wanted to be a nurse and help people. The Geisinger nurse works in Emergency medicine. She reflected on her experience working through the challenges the coronavirus pandemic presented.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
mocoshow.com

Grotto Pizza Founder/Co-Owner, Joe Paglianite, Has Passed Away

Joe Paglianite, one of the founders and co-owners of Grotto Pizza, has passed away, according to a post on the Grotto Pizza Facebook page. “Joe Pags” created Joe’s Pizza, the restaurant that later became Grotto’z Pizza, at Harveys Lake Pennsylvania over 70 years ago. The Grotto Pizza chain itself originated in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware in 1960, and has since expanded across the state of Delaware and into Maryland and Pennsylvania, even opening a Columbia location in 2016. Below you’ll see the full social media post announcing his Joe Paglianite’s passing.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Newswatch 16

Free music concern held on Montage Mountain

MOOSIC, Pa. — Giveback on the Mountain Musicfest attracted folks from all over our area. The Lackawanna County Commissioners established the Lackawanna County Music Re-Opening Act Grant with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money was used to help our area's music industry recover from the financial impact of...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylor, PA
City
Exeter, PA
City
Pittston, PA
Newswatch 16

Dogs celebrated at festival in Columbia County

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A festival celebrating dogs took place in Columbia County. There were vendors, food, music, and education about dogs at the inaugural festival at the Purple Cow Winery in Mount Pleasant Township. Folks could celebrate all the things dogs bring to our lives and learning more about...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Tioga Downs reveals lineup for summer concert series

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga Downs has released their 2022 Summer Concert Series lineup, announcing several bands that will play at the casino throughout July and August. Tickets for the summer concert series will go on sale Tuesday, May 17th at 10:00 a.m. They will be available for purchase at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop, […]
NICHOLS, NY
Newswatch 16

Newly-minted doctors in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's one of many graduation ceremonies around the country, but for this class of 2022. As of right now, you can call them Dr. Habiyaremye and Dr. Joglekar. Altogether 114 students graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, getting their degrees at the pavilion at Montage Montage in Scranton.
Newswatch 16

Bench Project showcased at farm in Luzerne County

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — A project that began in Luzerne County is gaining momentum worldwide. Owners of Twin Oaks Farm held an event to show people what the Bench Project is all about. The Bench Project started when a couple celebrated their wedding anniversary and started a nonprofit that helps...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Soppressata contest held in Lackawanna County

CHILDS, Pa. — It was a tough competition in Lackawanna County. The Meredith Hose Company held their Soppressata Contest for the 26th time. Twenty-five people submitted their cured meats for judging by Mindi Ramsey and the Lackawanna County Sheriff Mark McAndrew. More than 100 other people joined them to...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Stroudsburg Herald

The Lodge at Woodloch Named #4 Hotel in the United States on TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice

May 16, 2022 - Hawley, PA: Nearly 16 years ago this June, The Lodge at Woodloch first opened its doors. The luxurious spa resort was designed as a destination like no other in the Northeast. The intent was to create a wellness respite for guests to find a personal awakening through discovering stress-relieving outlets to help them along their wellness journeys. The well-regarded spa experts and ownership team carefully selected the land, overlooking a 15-acre lake and naturally occurring cranberry bog knowing that Hawley, Pennsylvania was a perfect location, providing easy access from New York City, Philadelphia, and other major cities.
HAWLEY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings in our area

Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. The name is in honor of the 47th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel from the Old Testament. The couple serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the cafe, which has an atmosphere of rustic and artistic ambience.
ECONOMY
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy