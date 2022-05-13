ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Wyeth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announces essay contest winner

Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKFOOT — Wyeth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is pleased to announce this year’s first-place winner in the DAR Good Citizens Essay Contest. Good citizens demonstrate the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Idaho State Journal

Rendezvous Center to be renamed after Richard and Connie Bowen

POCATELLO — The Rendezvous Center at Idaho State University will be rededicated in honor of Richard L. and Connie S. Bowen at a reception Friday at 3 p.m. All are invited. A brief program will take place on the east patio of the Rendezvous Center near Cadet Field. Light refreshments will be served, and tours of the Rendezvous Center will be available for anyone interested.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial returns for 18th year in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial is set to return to Pocatello for the 18th year in a row. The memorial will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields from Friday, May 27, until Memorial Day, May 30. “We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISU first college in the country to receive two national endorsements

POCATELLO – Idaho State University is the first and only institution in the U.S. to become accredited with both the college-provided faculty and concurrent enrollment program endorsements by the National Alliance of Concurrent Enrollment Partnerships Accreditation Commission. The dually granted accreditations, which were earned by ISU’s Early College program, are valid for seven years.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Spirit of the Waters Totem Pole Journey comes to Fort Hall on Wednesday

FORT HALL — Two traveling totem poles are circulating around various stops throughout the Pacific Northwest. On Wednesday, one of them will make a stop at the Fort Hall Reservation. The journey is an Indigenous-led effort to raise awareness for the movement to remove the Snake River dams and restore the salmon runs to health. The community is welcome to join the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes on this special day.
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Remembrances of a lifelong friendship with U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch

Thoughts of a dear friend of more than 50 years flooded our minds on Aril 23, when we learned of the passing of Orrin Hatch, Utah’s U.S. senator for 42 dynamic years — from 1977 to 2019. Outlasting six U.S. presidents, he died in Salt Lake City at the age of 88 and was buried in Newton, Utah’s beautiful little, wind-swept cemetery on May 6.
Idaho State Journal

Celebration of life for Jaxson Lamprecht to be held Thursday

POCATELLO — A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 19, for Jaxson Lamprecht, who passed away May 7 of natural causes. Lamprecht was the well known co-owner of Fifth Street Bagelry in Pocatello. The celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Street Bagelry, 559 S. Fifth Ave. The event is open to the public. Fifth Street Bagelry will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in preparation for the celebration of life.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Upcoming events at the Bannock County Event Center

There are lots to do at the Bannock County Event Center this summer. Bring the family to a showing of Movies at the Port, Pocatello Downs horse races and much more!. The Event Center, located at 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, comprises the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, indoor arena, grandstands, soccer fields and RV park. Often referred to as the Bannock County Fairgrounds, this complex can host a wide variety of events.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Three Idaho schools to receive $100,000 Fitness Centers

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Three Idaho schools will be receiving state-of-the-art $100,000 fitness centers from the DON'T QUIT campaign. Emmett Middle School, Fairmont Junior High in Boise, and Mountain View Middle School in Blackfoot will be receiving the new centers. These schools were selected for their leadership in helping their students stay fit.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Morris, Sherrill Stephenson

Morris Sherrill Stephenson Morris Sherrill Stephenson Morris passed away May 12, 2022 in McCammon, Idaho. Sherrill was born in Council, Idaho on August 24, 1945, to Carvel B and Lois Smout Stephenson, the sixth of seven children. She married Wayne Morris on August 18, 1967, in the Idaho Falls temple. They were the parents of six children and also helped raise a niece. Sherrill is preceded in death by her parents, Carvel and Lois; her siblings, Carvel (Anne), Marilyn, Dennis (Pauline), Milton (Beverly), and Shirley (Lloyd); daughter, Gretchen; and nephew, Kirk (Angie Hofheins). She is survived by her husband Wayne, her sister Faye (Bruce), and her children, Shannon Cannon (Doug), Nicole Wallace (Rob), Philip Morris (Diane), Nathan Morris (Monika), Kristen Whitworth (Weston), and niece Kera Lloyd (Ryan). A viewing for Sherrill will be held Sunday, May 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N 12th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at the McCammon Stake Center, 403 W 16th St, McCammon, Idaho, with a viewing at 10 a.m. To view the full obituary please visit https://www.pocatellofuneral.com/ or visit the Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home Obituary page. ______
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Lax, Joan Falter

Joan Lax Falter Lax Joan Falter Lax left this world on Thursday, January 14, 2022 in Mission Viejo, California. Joan was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 15, 1949. She spent her childhood there and she graduated from Pocatello High School. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Deana and Bill Falter, her former husband, Bob Lax, and her brother, Kim Falter. Joan leaves behind her son, Darren Lax, with whom she lived in recent years, his daughters Madison and Cassidy, and her son, Rob, his wife Kelly and his daughters Alyssa and Amanda. She is survived also by her sister, Paula Falter Divine and her children, Todd Andersen and Kristin Andersen Crow, and Joan's uncle, Bill Cottle of Idaho Falls. Joan was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and niece. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Her Life to be determined.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

City of Pocatello auctioning surplus items

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s yearly auction has started. For a third year, the city’s annual auction will be held online only. Items up for grabs this year include vehicles, office furnishings, tools and more. Bidding started May 14 at 9:30 a.m. A list of items...
POCATELLO, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Michael Boren sues opponents of Sawtooth airstrip for defamation

Last year, Custer County gave the go-ahead for Boise businessman Michael Boren to designate an area of his Sawtooth Valley ranch property as a private airstrip. Now, Boren is suing individuals who opposed the conditional use permit he was granted, including a Blaine County Commissioner, for defamation. The complaint, filed...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Interviews for Caribou County magistrate judge to be held Friday

SODA SPRINGS — The 6th Judicial District Magistrates Commission will conduct interviews of candidates for the magistrate judge to succeed the Honorable David R. Kress Friday at the Caribou County Courthouse, 159 S. Main St. in Soda Springs, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The candidate names and interview schedule are...
Idaho State Journal

Pro-choice rally outside Pocatello City Hall attracts hundreds

POCATELLO — At least 200 people rallied outside Pocatello City Hall on Saturday evening in support of Roe v. Wade amid concerns that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Rally-goers lined the street in front of City Hall holding signs and chanting through megaphones as motorists passed by honking their car horns and revving their engines. The rally, called “Abortion Is Healthcare: Bans OFF Our...
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Authorities were on the lookout this week in May 1922 for Bird Harris, 13, at large after escaping from the industrial training school at St. Anthony. Harris reportedly escaped clad only in his pajamas. After stealing some clothing, blankets and a bicycle, he made his way to Rigby, roughly 40 miles away, where he attempted to hold up a pedestrian. Failing at this, he stole a car belonging to Utah Power & Light and made his escape. The boy was believed to have been committed from Payette, but police suspected he had gone north to Montana to join his older brother, who had made a similar escape from the school a few years earlier and succeeded in hiding until authorities became aware of him.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

