Wyeth Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announces essay contest winner

Morris Sherrill Stephenson Morris Sherrill Stephenson Morris passed away May 12, 2022 in McCammon, Idaho. Sherrill was born in Council, Idaho on August 24, 1945, to Carvel B and Lois Smout Stephenson, the sixth of seven children. She married Wayne Morris on August 18, 1967, in the Idaho Falls temple. They were the parents of six children and also helped raise a niece. Sherrill is preceded in death by her parents, Carvel and Lois; her siblings, Carvel (Anne), Marilyn, Dennis (Pauline), Milton (Beverly), and Shirley (Lloyd); daughter, Gretchen; and nephew, Kirk (Angie Hofheins). She is survived by her husband Wayne, her sister Faye (Bruce), and her children, Shannon Cannon (Doug), Nicole Wallace (Rob), Philip Morris (Diane), Nathan Morris (Monika), Kristen Whitworth (Weston), and niece Kera Lloyd (Ryan). A viewing for Sherrill will be held Sunday, May 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N 12th Ave, Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at the McCammon Stake Center, 403 W 16th St, McCammon, Idaho, with a viewing at 10 a.m. To view the full obituary please visit https://www.pocatellofuneral.com/ or visit the Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home Obituary page. ______

