ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy released on bond

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNKLb_0fd9jWMm00

A day after Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, he is now out on bond with his alleged victim coming to his defense.

Jeudy, the 15th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was brought into custody by law enforcement Thursday afternoon in Arapahoe County. Following his arrest, police announced he would be held without bail until making a court appearance.

  • Jerry Jeudy stats (NFL career): 90 receptions, 1,329 receiving yards, 14.7 ypr in 26 games

Jeudy appeared in court with the mother of his 1-month-old child on Friday morning, per TMZ Sports . During his appearance in front of the judge, the woman reportedly asked the judge to dismiss the case against Jeudy.

According to police, Jeudy was accused of illegally withholding property from the woman before law enforcement was called. Due to the domestic relationship and Colorado law, he was immediately arrested and booked into jail.

Related: 2022 Denver Broncos schedule

On Friday, per KOA’s Benjamin Allbright , the judge found no evidence to suggest the use of physical force by Jeudy. The alleged victim also did not request a no-contact order against the NFL receiver. Harvey Steinberg, who represents Jeudy, told reporters he doesn’t believe his client should have been arrested.

A personal recognizance bond was set for Jeudy at $1,5000 and he was released following his court appearance. The victim also requested the judge dismiss the charges against the Broncos’ receiver.

Jeudy’s next scheduled court date is set for May 31.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Working With Russell Wilson: Fans React

Peyton Manning is clearly interested in the success of the Denver Broncos. On Saturday, new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson published a video on social media. In the video, Wilson is seen reviewing film with Manning. The two are throwing a few ideas back and forth. "Obsession over the Details. 18...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bond, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Russell Wilson Today

It's good to be Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos star quarterback is celebrating his star wife, Ciara, for her iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot on Monday morning. Ciara is one of four models that earned a cover for the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Wilson, who married Ciara in 2016,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Popculture

Jerry Jones Car Accident Update: Police Reveal Findings

Additional details of the car accident Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was in last week have been revealed. According to a Dallas police crash report from NBCDFW, the driver of the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn. The driver of the vehicle, which was a gray Hyundai Sonata, was making a Door Dash delivery last Wednesday evening. The driver slowed down at the intersection and then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him right in front of Jones's car.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#American Football#Nfl Draft#Tmz Sports#Koa
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Was Finally Arrested On Friday

A longtime National Football League star was officially arrested on Friday after having a warrant out for his arrest. Earl Thomas, a longtime star defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was apprehended in Texas on Friday, May 13. The former NFL star has been charged with a...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy