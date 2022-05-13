ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Not a shred of guilt about my marmalade-on-beans habit

By Letters
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21O6c7_0fd9jTib00
‘Marmalade with baked beans or with cheddar in a sandwich have provoked some protest. But they’re lovely.’

There’s nothing wrong with orange juice on your breakfast cereal, Keith Hibbert (Letters, 12 May): I used to do it and no disgust was ever expressed. However, marmalade with baked beans or with cheddar in a sandwich provoked some protest. But they’re lovely.

Jonathan Hauxwell

Crosshills, North Yorkshire

My grandfather’s favourite sandwich was a Royal Scot biscuit, covered in brown sauce, placed between two pieces of unbuttered stale bread. He called it “Sunday dinner in the trenches”.

Gordon Edgar

Buxton, Derbyshire

I don’t know about spoons for cod liver oil (Letters, 12 May), but I do remember an excellent piece of advice: “give them their cod liver oil when they are in the bath”. This meant that spills and splutters did not result in stained and smelly clothes to be washed.

Susan Turner

Cheadle, Greater Manchester

“Who is Davy Jones?” Rebekah Vardy asks (‘Wagatha Christie’ trial: Rebekah Vardy accused of throwing friend ‘under bus’, 12 May). He was the lead singer of The Monkees. Do keep up!

Toby Wood

Peterborough

Graham Russell’s letter (11 May) reminded me that one of the finest sights on the canal is turbo-charged ducklings surfing the waves in the wake of my boat overtaking them.

Ian Grieve

Gordon Bennett, Llangollen Canal

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

When people use foodbanks, it’s not because they’ve lost their copy of Nigella

Spare a thought for the Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who has spent the past few days single-handedly trying to solve Britain’s cost of living crisis with very little thanks. It all started after he stated in the Commons that food banks are unnecessary in Britain because the main cause of food poverty is a lack of cooking and budgetary skills. “I think you’ll see first-hand that there’s not this massive use for food banks in this country,” the MP for Ashfield in Nottinghamshire proclaimed. “You’ve got generation after generation who cannot cook properly. They can’t cook a meal from scratch. They cannot budget.” Nutritious meals, he added, could be easily cooked for 30p a time.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Ed Gamble: ‘Terrifying ego and an astonishing lack of self-esteem got me into comedy’

My cat, Pig. He wakes up, eats a bowl of tuna, does a huge dump, acts like an idiot for an hour and then naps. It’s the day-to-day routine that every comedian craves. The perfect mix of a terrifying ego and an astonishing lack of self-esteem. I can’t tell day to day whether I’m arrogant or I hate myself, but I think somewhere in-between is absolutely ideal for a comedian.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

I tried 7 jarred marinaras and one was clearly the boss of the sauce

The purchase of jarred marinara likely causes my Sicilian great- grandmother to roll in her grave. Cooking a simple sauce takes practically zero effort and its ingredients are readily available at most grocery stores. But sometimes (and in the wise words of meme queen Kimberly “Sweet Brown” Wilkins), "ain’t nobody...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Vardy
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Easy & Flavorful Muffin Recipe Will 'Brighten Everyone's Morning'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just made breakfast fun and easy for the whole family with this refreshing muffin recipe! On May 14, Stewart posted a mouth-watering snapshot of the colorful muffins we’re itching to try out ASAP. She posted the photo of the corn muffins to her Instagram page with the caption, “Strawberry and rhubarb are a famous pairing, but the blueberry is also a stellar dance partner to rhubarb. These easy muffins come together in...
RECIPES
Salon

16 easy dessert recipes with 5 ingredients or less

When it comes to dessert recipes, it's all too easy for ingredient lists to become very long, very fast. Most of the time, they can't help themselves. Take this yellow layer cake with chocolate frosting for instance. There are a dozen ingredients — and most of those are non-negotiable: flour, sugar, butter, eggs, baking powder, vanilla . . .
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shred#Marmalade#Cod Liver Oil#Orange Juice#Food Drink#Royal Scot#Greater Manchester
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

This Easy-to-Install Bathroom Find Instantly Makes My Shower Feel Twice as Big

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One of my greatest joys in life is an amazing shower. I absolutely love stepping into a steamy shower equipped with high water pressure, thoughtful design, and my favorite bath products. On the flip side, a meh shower is a huge pet peeve. If the pressure isn’t powerful enough to thoroughly wash the shampoo out of my hair or the water only heats up to lukewarm, I’m pretty much guaranteed to be in a bad mood for the rest of the day. But the biggest shower drawback that I can’t stand and makes my skin crawl? When the wet shower curtain touches my arm… or side… or leg. Blech!
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Can You Make Furniture From Clothes Hangers?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A stand for a glass tabletop made from coat hangers? This is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mashed

The Aldi Food That's Better Than Name Brands, According To TikTok

If brand loyalty were a competitive sport, Aldi shoppers might win first place. It seems like everyone who shops there consistently has their favorite Aldi-brand items that lure them back to the popular grocery chain over and over. An Aldi shopping trip is a somewhat predictable experience. You'll need to...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

The Guardian

277K+
Followers
71K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy