‘SNL’: Natasha Lyonne To Host Season Finale With Musical Guest Japanese Breakfast

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Natasha Lyonne is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the season finale.

The Russian Doll star will host the finale on May 21 with Japanese Breakfast as musical guest.

Lyonne’s Russian Doll second season is currently streaming on Netflix and she is also set to star in and exec produced Peacock’s Poker Face.

Japanese Breakfast is the indie pop band fronted by Michelle Zauner, who wrote critically acclaimed memoir Crying In H Mart last year. Her latest album Jubilee was released last year via Dead Oceans.

It follows this weekend’s show with Selena Gomez as host and Post Malone as musical guest.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Comments / 0

