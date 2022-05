The New Mexico Bureau of Geology’s Geologic Mapping Program was awarded $668,850 through the United States Geological Survey’s STATEMAP program to continue detailed geologic mapping in New Mexico, the largest award ever received and the most funds awarded to any program in the country this year. The award also vaulted the Bureau to the top of the list for the total amount of funds awarded to an individual agency during the 30-year history of the program, a total of over $6,681,600.

SOCORRO, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO