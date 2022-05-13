Prince William and Kate Middleton Interrupt UK's Radio Stations to Deliver an Important Message

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
Sharon Osbourne, 69, lives with her husband Ozzy, 73, and their 11 pets in a vast LA mansion but with the Black Sabbath star's ongoing battle with Parkinson's Disease, it's looking like it's all change. The Sun has reported that The Talk star and her husband plan on overhauling a...
Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepping away from life among the British royal family caused a stir within the palace and within the lens of the press. Analysts have scoured the phrasing and even decor that Queen Elizabeth puts forth to determine how she feels about the couple after their departure, which has been dubbed Megxit. A new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil, suggests the queen actually felt conflicted about the affair, torn between long-established propriety and a genuine desire to support her grandson.
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday made a surprise appearance at a ceremony to mark the completion of a long-awaited London Tube line named in her honour. Elizabeth, wearing a bright yellow hat and coat and using a walking stick, unveiled a plaque at Paddington Station....
LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday his department would end all overseas aid spending in China. "We'll work with China to tackle global challenges, but we can make a bigger difference spending UK aid where it is more needed," Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that last year UK aid to China was around 13 million pounds ($16.2 million).
