Sioux City, IA

Tentative Class 4A state track & field qualifiers

By Derek Martin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have announced tentative Class 4A state track qualifiers. Check out the complete list linked here (girls) and here (boys) and the list of area qualifiers below. Abraham Lincoln. GIRLS. Abby...

Heelan, Underwood, Tri-Center stay put in final 1A rankings

(KMAland) -- The final Class 1A girls soccer rankings have been released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Heelan, Underwood and Tri-Center all stayed put at Nos. 4, 6 and 7, respectively. View the complete rankings linked here and the area rankings below. 4. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
UNDERWOOD, IA
Meet the Candidates: Devon Wood

(Shenandoah) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key local races in the June Iowa Primary. Today, we return our attention to the race for the Republican nomination in Iowa's new 17th House District, which includes the southeast portion of Page County, all of Taylor, Ringgold and Adams counties and a portion of Union County. Today's segment features the first of candidates in the GOP race, Devon Wood.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Iowa News Headlines Monday, May 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- The three Republican candidates running in the third congressional district primary are raising concerns about sending U-S aid to Ukraine. During a debate this weekend on C-C-I television in Des Moines, candidate Nicole Hasso of Johnston said America has always helped its allies, but the money would be better spent on fortifying the U-S/Mexico border. Gary Leffler of West Des Moines asked how the U-S can fund “what’s going on there and say the security of Ukraine is more important than our own border.” Zach Nunn of Bondurant says the House-passed bill lacks sufficient oversight, but he supports sending aid to Ukraine, and that “America first means standing up for our national interests around the world. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Cindy Axne in November.
IOWA STATE
Wildlife Refuge Concerns at Heart of Power-Line Controversy

(KMAland) -- Work continues on a proposed power-line system that would cross into Iowa from Wisconsin, even as court battles play out about the project. Conservation groups say the line would affect the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Earlier this year, a federal judge struck down plans...
IOWA STATE
MO Pro-Choice Groups Prepare to Help Patients Get Out- of-State Care

(KMAland) -- Reproductive-rights advocates in Missouri are preparing for a future without Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision guaranteeing the right to an abortion. After last week's leaked draft opinion indicating five of the nine high-court justices could vote to overturn Roe, health professionals are letting people...
MISSOURI STATE

