Thousands of New Yorkers supporting abortion rights marched on Saturday to protest the potential Supreme Court overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, the city streets flowed with fury from the young and old alike. Spurred by the leaked draft opinion hinting that the conservative Supreme Court might throw out the nearly 50-year-old precedent, activists believe such a decision would prevent women in much of the country from legally obtaining an abortion.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO