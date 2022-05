COLUMBUS, Ohio – The last time Razorback senior Julian Perico played Ohio State’s Scarlet Course, he won the 2017 AJGA Memorial Junior (prior to signing with Arkansas) with rounds of 67-69 over the final 36 holes, including a 30 on the front nine in round two and a 31 on the back nine in round three.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO