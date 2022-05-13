ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

GRAINS-CBOT wheat, corn ease after USDA sparked rally on supply concerns

 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday a day after rising on U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that indicated tightening global supplies. Traders took some profits ahead of the weekend and on expectations that U.S. farmers are advancing corn plantings thanks to improved...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

China's LongPing to launch Brazil sorghum seed next year

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chinese seed company LongPing High-Tech is preparing the commercial launch of a new sorghum seed aimed at Brazilian farmers next January, Brazil Chief Executive Aldenir Sgarbossa told Reuters in an interview on Monday. The company, which mainly focuses on corn seeds, is also working...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps to two-month high as India bans exports

May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed to a two-month high on Monday after India banned exports of the grain as a heat wave crimped its output, sending domestic prices to a record high and curbing global supply at a time when Black Sea shipments remain disrupted. But India would...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy closes higher on international demand, technical buying

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Monday, buoyed by technical buying and firming international demand, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 10 cents at $16.56-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.80 cent at 82.99 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures increased $4.30 to end at $413.60 per ton. * The news of India banning exports of wheat - which sent wheat futures soaring on the day - put some pressure on soyoil futures amid questions of ripple effects the ban could have on India's import demand for vegetable oils, traders said. * U.S. exporters readied 784,187 tonnes of soybeans for shipment during the week ended May 12, the USDA said Monday, up from 504,441 tonnes from the previous week, and on the high end of expectations with a Reuters poll of analysts. * The U.S. soybean crush dropped by more than expected in April, while the end-of-month soyoil supply thinned to the lowest in seven months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday. * Gains in crude oil also gave CBOT soy futures a bump on the day, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures bounce from losses

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended higher on Monday in a rebound from recent losses, while feeder cattle futures stumbled under pressure from rising costs for grains used for livestock feed. Live cattle were technically oversold and due for a bounce, brokers said. Futures...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil corn, coffee and cane areas may see limited frosts -analysts

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Farm areas in Brazil's center-south areas, including the states of Parana and Minas Gerais, may be hit by light frosts in coming days, raising concern about corn, coffee and sugarcane crops, analysts said on Monday. However, they expect the impact to the crops to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Weather mostly favours Ukrainian grain crops in May, consultancy says

KYIV, May 16 (Reuters) - Weather conditions for the development of Ukrainian spring and winter crops were satisfactory in early May and most of the crops are in good or satisfactory condition, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday. Ukraine has almost completed its early spring grain sowing and the area would...
ENVIRONMENT

