GRAINS-CBOT wheat, corn ease after USDA sparked rally on supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed higher on Monday, buoyed by technical buying and firming international demand, analysts said. * CBOT July soybean futures settled up 10 cents at $16.56-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.80 cent at 82.99 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures increased $4.30 to end at $413.60 per ton. * The news of India banning exports of wheat - which sent wheat futures soaring on the day - put some pressure on soyoil futures amid questions of ripple effects the ban could have on India's import demand for vegetable oils, traders said. * U.S. exporters readied 784,187 tonnes of soybeans for shipment during the week ended May 12, the USDA said Monday, up from 504,441 tonnes from the previous week, and on the high end of expectations with a Reuters poll of analysts. * The U.S. soybean crush dropped by more than expected in April, while the end-of-month soyoil supply thinned to the lowest in seven months, according to National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) data released on Monday. * Gains in crude oil also gave CBOT soy futures a bump on the day, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)

