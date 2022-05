This house takes getting some peace and quiet to a whole new level. There are no neighbors in sight, just this house on an island all by itself. The home was built in 2009 and could be a great way to downsize and live a minimalistic lifestyle. There's no driveway or garage, but who really needs a car when the Wohoa Bay and the Atlantic Ocean surround your little cottage?

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO