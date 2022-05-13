ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Setting Benzie Central students up for success

By Colin Merry
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County Record Patriot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Benzie County Central Schools is supporting its students' emotional and social needs as well as helping to set them up to...

www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

COVID Cases Spread Across Northern Michigan

COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Could Camp Grayling Grow?

The Michigan National Guard military training complex at Camp Grayling could be getting bigger. Twice as big, in fact. The 148,000-acre camp is looking to make the move to 320,000 acres by requesting access to land managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Camp Grayling is already the largest national guard training facility in the country, so why the bigger footprint? A top reason is that training for 21st century problems—think electronic crimes and wars in space—requires more breathing room so nearby radio and cyber signals aren’t jammed. Proponents see opportunity for job creation and positive economic impacts from trainees who stay and dine in the area. But concerns have also arisen around the proposal, namely as it relates to the environmental impact on key waterways like the AuSable and Manistee rivers, especially as Camp Grayling already has had issues with a toxic chemical plume stemming from their airfield. A 2014 expansion of the camp was scuttled, so will the second time be the charm? We’ll have to wait and see.
GRAYLING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Benzonia, MI
County
Benzie County, MI
Benzie County, MI
Education
City
Manistee, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centra#Mental Health Services#Elementary School#Benzie Central#Social Emotional
WOOD

Major Wildfire in N. Lower Michigan

A major wildfire has consumed over 2,000 acres in Montmorency County. That’s about halfway between Gaylord and Alpena. The entire county has fewer people than the village of Sparta (DNR pic. above). From the Insurance Information Institute: “As many as 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Friday the 13th Special: A Haunting On The Shore of Lake Michigan

The story is familiar. A beautiful historic home, a young married couple, moving boxes in hand, thrilled at the amazing deal they just scored, and a dark warning from the former owners. “You need to know. She always comes back,” the words sent a chill down Jenn’s spine as she...
MUSKEGON, MI
Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County Record Patriot

Benzie County, MI
114
Followers
212
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Area

 https://www.recordpatriot.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy