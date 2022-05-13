ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne Parish, LA

Former law enforcement officer gets 179 years for sexual abuse of child

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOMER, La. -- A Claiborne Parish man who spent years in law enforcement will spend the rest of his life in prison for the sexual abuse of a child. Although District Judge Walter E. May did not sentence Mark Eric Keough to life, he did sentence him to 179 years without...

www.ktbs.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Man accused in hit-and-run that injured child arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run accident that injured a student after she got off a school bus has been arrested. Shreveport police booked Mantrevious Henderson, 26, into the City Jail on Saturday on a charge of felony hit-and-run. The accident happened May 5 at Jewella...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man dead, wife in custody after Ingleside neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead and his wife is in police custody after a shooting early Monday in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood. Details are limited, but according to Shreveport City Jail booking records, it was just after 3 a.m. when Charlene Henderson called 911 to report she had shot her husband during an argument.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

5-year-old girl shot at the Canaan Village apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. A child was shot at the Canaan Village apartments on Monday night. The shooting was in the Allendale neighborhood in the 1900 block of Patzman street around 7:40 p.m. According to authorities, the victim is a 5-year-old girl. The child was transported to Oschner Medical Center. No word...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Claiborne, LA
County
Claiborne Parish, LA
Claiborne Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KTBS

Sheriff: Search for 3 escaped juveniles and a guard over

COUSHATTA, La. - Three juveniles who escaped from the Ware Youth Center, in Red River Parish, with the help of a security guard this weekend have been recaptured. According to authorities, it happened Saturday, when the security guard, Victoria Tune, drove the three juveniles from the detention facility. A warrant...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Bless the Badges event honors area law enforcement

TEXARKANA, Ark. - All the men and women who carry a badge in the Texarkana area were treated to a special shopping spree Saturday at the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Organizers say they have been planning the "Bless the Badges" project for just over a year. Miller and Bowie County law...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

1 injured in drive-by shooting Saturday night in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A shooting near the Forest Oak Apartments in Shreveport Saturday night left one man injured. It happened on David Raines Road around 9 p.m. According to police, a man was walking down the street, and was shot in the abdomen in a drive-by. He was able to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 men fired upon at Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La --- A man and his cousin were caught in an attempted drive-by shooting at their home at the corner of Parkridge Street and Quilen Boulevard Sunday just before 1 p.m. The man said he noticed his ex-girlfriend driving a black Ford Edge down the southbound lane of Quilen...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Rape#Child Pornography#District Attorneys#Violent Crime#Claiborne District Court
KTBS

South Bossier bus route closer to reality

BOSSIER CITY, La. - A new south Bossier City bus route could be one step closer after an upcoming Bossier City Council meeting. The council and SporTran leaders will meet Tuesday to potentially give the go ahead for a trial run of a new bus route in south Bossier. The...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Bob Cothran serves his community long after Vietnam War combat

BOSSIER CITY, La -- Bob Cothran wasn’t going to wait for his number to come up. He enlisted in the Army out of high school in Michigan in 1968 during the Vietnam War. "I wanted to fulfill my duty," Bob says of the spirit instilled in him by his father and uncles who served in World War II and Korea.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTBS

Where in the ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe? Landry Vineyards, West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. - Landry Vineyards was established in 1999 in Folsom, Louisiana by Jeff, Libby, and their four sons: Ethan, Kohen, Noah, and Micah along with the loving labor of family and friends. The first grape vines planted were two acres of a French-American hybrid wine grape, Blanc Du Bois. Landry Vineyards was licensed as a Louisiana Native Winery in 2002. Soon after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the Landry’s used the storm opportunity to relocate to north Louisiana where soil, hills and climate are more suitable to growing wine grapes. They now reside in the beautiful hill country of West Monroe, Louisiana on a 50-acre site including a new winery, vineyards, beautiful tasting room, cottages, and camper sites.
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

City of Texarkana, Texas to conduct health disparities survey

TEXARKANA, Texas - The City of Texarkana, Texas is asking for the community's participation in a study over disparities in healthcare. The Texarkana - Bowie County Family Health Center recently received a state grant to distribute a survey that takes a closer look at how people weathered the COVID-19 pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Water and Sewerage dispatch and customer service lines down

SHREVEPORT, La. - Water and Sewerage Department dispatch and customer services phone lines in Shreveport are experiencing an outage, caused by a fiber line that was accidentally cut by a tree trimmer. Crews are working to restore service. City officials say the system should be back to normal operations by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ Arkansas governor campaign optimistic at Texarkana Meet and Greet

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled into her hometown of Texarkana, Ark. today at 5:30 p.m. on Monday for a Meet and Greet downtown at the Crossties. Dubbed Sarah’s Freedom Tour as she campaigns across Arkansas, her upbeat message sounds promising for the office of governor as are her results in the latest surveys from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Early voting underway in May 24 Texas run-off elections

MARSHALL, Texas - Early voting is underway in the May 24 Texas Republican and Democratic primary run-off elections for county, state and federal elections. Candidates in this election did not garner more than 50% of the vote in the March primaries. The top two candidates advanced to the run-off election. Voters will choose either the Republican or Democratic candidate who will be running in the November general election (if the opposing political party has a candidate running as well).
TEXAS STATE
KTBS

Calvary beats OCS 12-4 in extras, wins fifth baseball title

HAMMOND, La. - Calvary Baptist went to extra innings against Ouachita Christian, but won in a lopsided score line for the LHSAA Div. IV championship, 12-4. The Cavaliers had a 4-1 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh inning before OCS tied it at four. Calvary responded with an...
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy