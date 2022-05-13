ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

'Woke' politicians broke our criminal justice system, blood is on their hands: Gamaldi

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 3 days ago

3d ago

Look at St Louis murder rate and Soros backed prosecutors for woke in action. Her office does nor even show up on three murder cases that are dismissed, and now grand jury asks supreme court of state to look into perjury and disablement for her.

Gutfeld
Fox News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to dissolve Biden's 'unconstitutional' DHS disinformation board

FIRST ON FOX: Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing a bill Wednesday that would immediately dissolve President Biden's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disinformation board, which includes removing the executive director position currently held by the new controversial director, Nina Jankowicz. The Missouri Republican's legislation is aimed at immediately dissolving...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
Politics
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed over report she refused to appear in student debt video with Biden: ‘Team player’

Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness. "The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook...
Fox News

Liberals melt down after Musk claims the Democrat Party was ‘hijacked by extremists'

New Twitter owner Elon Musk broke leftist brains with tweets Thursday accusing the Democrat Party of moving way too far to the left and being "hijacked by extremists." On Thursday evening, Musk tweeted out a comic which depicted the evolution of liberals from 2008 to now. The illustration showed that in 2008 both conservatives and liberals were about equidistant to the center of the political spectrum, with Musk ("me") depicted slightly to the left.
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocks GOP candidates for praising Trump after backing him despite insults to his wife and father

Ted Cruz mocked GOP candidates in the Ohio Senate Republican primary for jockeying for the support of former President Donald Trump. Mr Cruz has backed Mr Trump despite previous the former president’s previous insults against Mr Cruz’s wife and father. The Texas senator was campaigning for former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel in Kettering, Ohio on Friday, saying that “when I look to candidates, I don’t look to see what they say on the stump, because they all say the same darn thing”. “Every candidate says ‘I love Donald Trump. No, no, no – I love Donald Trump more. No,...
