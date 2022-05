The City of Raleigh proposes to upgrade a section of the Mine Creek Greenway that is located on the west side of Shelley Road. The maintenance effort and cost for this section of greenway, which crosses Mine Creek in two locations on wooden bridges, has increased in recent years in order to ensure that it remains safe for bicyclists and pedestrians. In order to eliminate these increasing maintenance costs, the City proposes to realign and upgrade this section of the Mine Creek trail.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO