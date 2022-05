Phil Mickelson will not be there. The reigning PGA Championship champion will not defend his title in the tournament that kicks off next Thursday in Southern Hills, Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Californian champion has been away from the fields since February, after reactions to an interview in which he admitted that he had negotiated to enter the new Super League, financed by Saudi Arabia, which wants to challenge the PGA Tour by snatching the best players.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO