Arrests made in connection to Placer Drive shooting

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Two arrests have been made in connection to the assault and shooting that took place Monday in Grand Junction.

The incident in question took place at approximately 5:30 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022, when deputies received reports of a shooting at the residence on the 500 block of Placer Drive.

35-year-old Derrick Randall was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound but was treated and released the same day. He was then arrested on account of warrants unrelated to this incident.

Derrick Randall

On Thursday, 59-year-old Timothy Tyler of Grand Junction was arrested on the following charges:

• Attempted Assault in the First Degree F4

• Assault in the Second Degree F4

• Menacing with a Deadly Weapon F5

Derrick Randall is also facing charges stemming from an assault on an at-risk adult that occurred prior to the shooting. The charge is as follows:

• Attempted Assault in the Third Degree of an At-Risk Adult F6

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has handled this investigation and the two men are being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

