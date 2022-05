On a particularly bad day my first year, I wrote down the following quote — “I don’t belong here. I don’t fit in.” In all honesty, I was being a bit dramatic, but I was just young and sad so save the judgment please! When I first came to the University four years ago, thoughts of loneliness filled my mind constantly — they often dominated the beginning of my time at the University. I don’t often admit this to most people, but I struggled a lot early on — I came to U.Va. alone, and it seemed like everyone else was able to find their people so much more easily than I was. I spent many days wondering if I made the right decision in coming here — over 700 miles from where I grew up — but as I reflect now on my college experience, I know that I absolutely made the right decision. That’s where The Cavalier Daily comes in.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO