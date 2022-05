Woman named sexton of historic Boston church for 1st time

Pentecost Sunday had wind but no fire that hit Northeast Texas around midnight. Trees took the hardest hit with 60 mph wind or better in some locations. Crews were out at 3:00 this morning clearing roads in the 100-block of S. Main in Winnsboro. As a result, TX-37 had to detour just south of the railroad track. A tree was down on FM 1002 in Upshur County near Big Sandy. Several trees were reported down in all counties with some one-inch hail mixed in at several locations.

WINNSBORO, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO