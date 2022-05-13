ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papa Jim’s haunting final post revealed after Danny Duncan confirms prankster’s ‘death’

By Forrest McFarland
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

INTERNET sensation Papa Jim, 92, has died according to one of his close friends.

Days before his death, Papa Jim uploaded a haunting post of himself on a couch with the caption, "Quit sleepin on me..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyorL_0fd9LLyJ00
Papa Jim (pictured) posted a few days before friend Danny Duncan said he had passed away Credit: Instagram/@officialpapajim
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clcLm_0fd9LLyJ00
Papa Jim appeared in YouTube videos alongside Danny Duncan (pictured) Credit: Instagram

Fans of the internet star gave an outpour of support in the comments to pay tribute to the friend of YouTube celeb Danny Duncan.

"Rest in peace papa jim, you were very loved," one Instagram user commented on his final post.

"THE COOLEST GUY ON EARTH," another fan proclaimed in the comment section.

And another fan said, "Rest in awesomeness papa Jim."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ajbp8_0fd9LLyJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFPiw_0fd9LLyJ00

This comes after YouTuber Danny Duncan announced on Thursday that the elderly man had passed away.

The old prankster appeared in Duncan's videos and performed wild activities ranging from skinny dipping to quad biking.

Paying tribute, Duncan said: “Thank you for all the laughs and unforgettable memories. I love you, Papa Jim.”

He appeared to brand Jim the "Greatest of All Time" as he ended his post with a goat emoji.

He shared pictures of the pair riding on a motorcycle and inside a helicopter.

It’s not known how Papa Jim died as his family has not released a statement.

Thousands of tributes have been paid to the internet star under Duncan’s post.

Fellow YouTuber George Janko said: “Sorry for your loss.”

Heartbroken fans have also paid homage to Papa Jim.

One fan said: “Such an inspiration.”

While another commented: “Dude so sorry what a legend.”

And, a third said: "RIP Papa Jim. Always had such good vibes in Danny Duncan videos."

Last year, Papa Jim had fallen victim to a death hoax as rumors circulated online that he had died, The Focus reported.

Duncan rubbished the speculation as he said in an Instagram video that the senior was “alive and well”.

Papa Jim was the grandfather of Duncan's pal David Tomchinsky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCV0u_0fd9LLyJ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsoBZ_0fd9LLyJ00

Tomchinsky works as a social media manager and executive assistant for his brand.

Duncan has entertained viewers with his pranks on YouTube since March 2014 and has more than 6.5million subscribers.

